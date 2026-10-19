Whittingham Won’t Name Michigan's QB1 Vs. Indiana: 'Not Going to Tip Our Hand’

Mum’s the word in Ann Arbor.

Kyle Whittingham said he has decided whether Bryce Underwood or Tommy Carr is the Michigan Wolverines’ starting quarterback against the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers, but the veteran coach doesn’t want to let the Hoosiers know before their matchup at the Big House this weekend.

"We’re not going to tip our hand," Whittingham said Monday.

Underwood was benched and Carr was given a chance on Saturday — with Michigan trailing the Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 at halftime — and the grandson of two College Football Hall of Famers and the brother of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s quarterback made the most of his opportunity.

Underwood threw two interceptions in the second quarter against the Nittany Lions. The sophomore, who was the nation’s No. 1 recruit last year, has thrown six interceptions and five touchdowns this season.

Carr led two touchdown drives in the third quarter, and his 12-yard touchdown run on third-and-9 late in the game gave Michigan a two-score lead it needed for a win to avoid starting 0-3 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1967.

His grandfathers are Lloyd Carr, who led the Wolverines to the 1997 national title, and Tom Curtis, who was an All-America defensive back and holds the school’s career interceptions record. His brother, CJ Carr, is starting at quarterback for the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish.

Reporting by The Associated Press.