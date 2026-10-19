KJ Lacey Jr. Earns Increased 1st-Team QB Reps As Texas Prepares For Ole Miss

The Arch Manning experience hasn’t gone as expected for the Texas Longhorns. Following back-to-back losses to unranked Oklahoma and Florida, the Longhorns tumbled 12 spots in the latest AP Poll rankings to No. 19.

For a program featuring one of the sport's highest-paid rosters, preseason national championship expectations have quickly given way to damage control. Now, head coach Steve Sarkisian may be laying the groundwork for a quarterback change to spark the offense.

According to ESPN , redshirt freshman quarterback KJ Lacey Jr. is expected to see an uptick in first-team reps during practice this week. For now, however, Manning is expected to start against No. 7 Ole Miss.

All signs point toward Lacey eventually seeing the field if Manning continues to struggle in SEC play. The road ahead doesn’t get any easier, with the Rebels coming to Austin this week before the Longhorns gear up for the rest of their conference slate.

A four-star recruit in the 2025 class, Lacey was ranked as the No. 19 quarterback in the nation by 247Sports . While his action in Austin has been limited so far, he’s been efficient when called upon, completing 7 of 8 passes for 63 yards in two appearances this season.

The pressure on Manning has never been higher, as inconsistent play has raised serious questions about his hold on the starting job. He delivered a strong performance in a win over Ohio State earlier this season, but his recent struggles have left the door open for a potential benching.

Despite an upgraded supporting cast that includes receiver Cam Coleman and running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers, Manning has taken a step back. Through six games, he's completing 63.9% of his passes with 1,295 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. In Saturday's loss against Florida, Manning threw for just 173 yards and one touchdown, despite the Gators ranking 121st of 138 teams in the FBS in passing yards allowed per game.

With no margin for error left on their schedule, the Longhorns likely need to run the table to stay in the College Football Playoff picture. Sarkisian faces immense pressure not only to keep winning, but also to evaluate whether a decision at quarterback is necessary.