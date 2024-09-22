College Football Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter's heroics lead Colorado to OT win over Baylor Published Sep. 22, 2024 1:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LaJohntay Wester caught a 43-yard Hail Mary from Shedeur Sanders with no time remaining in regulation and Travis Hunter forced a fumble at the 1-yard line in overtime and Colorado rallied for an improbable 38-31 win over Baylor on a drizzly Saturday night.

Micah Welch's short plunge in overtime gave the Buffaloes their first lead since the opening quarter. Hunter, the two-way standout for the Buffaloes, jarred the ball loose from Dominic Richardson at the goal line and the ball rolled out of the end zone. The fans rushed the field and tore down a goal post before officials confirmed the call.

Shedeur Sanders throws a spectacular, game-tying 43-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester to force overtime against Baylor

On the last play of regulation, Sanders rolled to his left and lofted a perfect pass to Wester, who shed his defender and cradled the ball as he fell to the turf. The officials upheld the catch upon review and Alejandro Mata made the extra point to force overtime.

The desperation heave by Sanders and the Buffaloes (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) comes three days shy of the 30th anniversary of the "Miracle at Michigan," when the Buffaloes beat the Wolverines on Kordell Stewart's 64-yard Hail Mary pass to Michael Westbrook. The nationally televised broadcast showed the 1994 play just seconds before Sanders connected with Wester.

Hal Presley made a one-handed grab for a 24-yard touchdown with 5:43 remaining to give Baylor (2-2, 0-1) the lead. The Bears had a chance to secure the win but Isaiah Hankins' 45-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

It set the stage for the heroics of Sanders, who finished with 341 yards passing. Hunter had seven catches for 130 yards.

Fans storm the field after Colorado's Travis Hunter forces a Baylor fumble through the end zone and seals a 38-31 win in OT

Baylor turned in big play after big play on a drizzly night at Folsom Field, including Jamaal Bell's 100-yard kickoff return. Sawyer Robertson threw two TD passes and ran for another on a fourth-and-1 play from the 45.

The Buffaloes made their return to Big 12 Conference play a success. They left the conference following the 2010 season to join the Pac-12 only to return this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

