2024 Indiana football predictions: Ranked No. 97 by RJ Young
Indiana Hoosiers Ranking: 97/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 18th in Big Ten (+20000 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Colorado State (96), Northern Illinois (95), Bowling Green (94), Washington State (93), Georgia State (92)
Teams behind them: Stanford (98), Vanderbilt (99), MTSU (100), Army (101), UAB (102)
RJ's take: At his introductory presser at IU, Curt Cignetti gave his recruit pitch. "It's pretty simple — I win. Google me." He's right. He did win. He won 52 games in five years at James Madison.
You're in the big-time now, though, Curt. The Big Ten ain't about what you've done. It's about what you ain't done yet — just ask Ryan Day.
Indiana Hoosiers' Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-110) Under 5.5 (-110)
