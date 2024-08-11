College Football 2024 Tulane football predictions: Ranked No. 66 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tulane Green Wave Ranking: 66/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 3rd in American Athletic (+350 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Arkansas State (65), Georgia Southern (64), Baylor (63), South Alabama (62), South Carolina (61)

Teams behind them: Jacksonville State (67), California (68), UNLV (69), South Florida (70), Marshall (71)

[Tulane 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: Jon Sumrall moved over from Troy to inherit a program that has won 23 games over the past two seasons, including a Cotton Bowl victory against USC and its Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

To help ease tension in New Orleans about just what kind of coach Sumrall is, he also won 23 games in the last two years, with two Sun Belt titles.

After securing former Oregon QB Ty Thompson, former OU and USC wideout Mario Williams, and former Bama and LSU wideouts Shazz Preston and Kai Prean, Sumrall won't lack talent on the offensive side of the ball. But the offense should run through sophomore tailback Makhi Hughes, who got back with 1,378 rushing yards on 258 carries with seven TDs in 2023.

Tulane's Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (-145) Under 7.5 (+115)

