College Football
Report: Wisconsin fires head coach Paul Chryst
College Football

Report: Wisconsin fires head coach Paul Chryst

49 mins ago

After a 2-3 start to the 2022 season, Wisconsin has fired head coach Paul Chryst, according to ESPN.

Chryst spent just over seven seasons at the helm of the Badgers program, accumulating a 67-26 record. He was also named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017, and guided Wisconsin to Big Ten West titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The Badgers won at least 10 games in four of Chryst's first five seasons, including four bowl wins. However, Wisconsin is 15-10 in its last 25 contests, and after falling 52-21 to Ohio State on Sept. 24, and 34-10 to Illinois on Saturday, Chryst was fired on Sunday. 

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as the program's interim head coach.

