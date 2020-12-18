College Football Reggie's Playmaker: USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With 16 second left in the fourth quarter, USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass to defeat cross-town rival UCLA 43-38 last Saturday night.

It marked St. Brown's second touchdown of the night, as he finished with 10 receptions for 73 yards. And thanks to his final catch of the day, former USC superstar and FOX Sports college football analyst Reggie Bush honored St. Brown with playmaker of the week honors.

Amon-Ra is a comeback king among kings, as the Trojans completed their third fourth-quarter comeback of the season at the Rose Bowl.

Despite the high the Trojans are riding of beating their storied rival and going undefeated (5-0), an unblemished record doesn't tell the full story.

USC pulled out nail-biters against Arizona (0-5), Arizona State (1-2), as well as UCLA (3-3) last weekend, and those less-than-comfortable wins have cast some doubt on the validity of this Trojan team.

However, in a season navigating the pandemic, St. Brown believes 'SC has rolled with the punches.

"As an offense, as a team, we try to go out there and do our best job. Sometimes we get looks that we didn't prepare for all week."

And Reggie had to ask St. Brown what ignites 'SC's offense as time winds down on the clock.

"I think it's really our culture that's changed. We always have a chance. We always think that we can win."

That belief is built on the team's trust in one another, especially the confidence USC QB Kedon Slovis has in his receivers, St. Brown noted.

"I think it's awesome as a receiver, I think the biggest thing is that you can have with the quarterback is trust."

That relationship wasn't built overnight, especially since Slovis wasn't named the starting QB of the 2019 season, having to take over for JT Daniels after Daniels suffered a season-ending injury.

Slovis and St. Brown had plenty of highlight-worthy moments last season, but as their reps have grown, so has their connection.

"I think coming in this year, being able to throw with him in the offseason, preseason, camp, I think it really helped with the chemistry."

The challenges continued for the Cardinal and Gold this week, as Oregon was named their opponent on Monday, replacing Washington in Friday night's Pac-12 Championship.

Despite the last-minute change, the boys are keeping their heads clear and focused on the conference trophy ahead.

"Winning for the Pac-12 championship would be huge for our team, and I know it means a lot to the fans. We owe a lot to them and hopefully we get the dub."

USC is favored over Oregon by a field goal (-3), according to FOX Bet.

But St. Brown has bigger aspirations, as since he joined Trojan Faithful, he's dreamed of winning a National Championship.

USC currently sits No. 13 in the College Football playoff rankings.

To hear more, check out the entire interview below:

