Bush Rewards 'The Canadian Cowboy'

The Canadian Cowboy rode all over Iowa State last weekend.

And for his efforts, FOX Sports college football analyst and former USC superstar Reggie Bush name Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard his latest Playmaker of the Week.

Last Saturday night against the Cyclones, Hubbard registered 25 carries for 135 yards and one touchdown, equaling his third consecutive 100-yard game of the season.

Bush spoke to Hubbard this week, and lauded his patience and explosiveness – which reminded him of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Chuba credited his teammates for expanding his skillset.

"We have a really talented group of running backs here at Oklahoma State ... and I try to pick a little bit of everything from everybody. I just try to improve my game in any way I can."

Through four games, Hubbard has recorded 478 rushing yards and five touchdowns, rushing for 5.1 yards per carry.

Still, he isn't anywhere near being satisfied with his performance.

"I'm always trying to work on something. I'm always trying to improve my vision, my routes. I haven't perfected anything yet ... I'm just trying to better myself."

The Cowboys sit at 4-0, boasting the most potent rushing attack in the Big 12, averaging 216.3 yards per game.

Next up, OSU hosts Texas (2-2), whose 45 points per game lead the Big 12.

But Hubbard is ready for the challenge and, also itching to avenge a 36-30 loss to the Longhorns in 2019.

"We know what we have to do to make it to the top. We're not really too worried about the outside noise."

FOX Bet has No. 6 Oklahoma State favored (-3.5) over Texas at home on Saturday.

Check out the entire interview below:

