College Football
College Football

Bush Rewards 'The Canadian Cowboy'

2 hours ago

The Canadian Cowboy rode all over Iowa State last weekend.

And for his efforts, FOX Sports college football analyst and former USC superstar Reggie Bush name Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard his latest Playmaker of the Week.

Last Saturday night against the Cyclones, Hubbard registered 25 carries for 135 yards and one touchdown, equaling his third consecutive 100-yard game of the season. 

Bush spoke to Hubbard this week, and lauded his patience and explosiveness – which reminded him of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Chuba credited his teammates for expanding his skillset.

"We have a really talented group of running backs here at Oklahoma State ... and I try to pick a little bit of everything from everybody. I just try to improve my game in any way I can."

Through four games, Hubbard has recorded 478 rushing yards and five touchdowns, rushing for 5.1 yards per carry.

Still, he isn't anywhere near being satisfied with his performance.

"I'm always trying to work on something. I'm always trying to improve my vision, my routes. I haven't perfected anything yet ... I'm just trying to better myself."

The Cowboys sit at 4-0, boasting the most potent rushing attack in the Big 12, averaging 216.3 yards per game.

Next up, OSU hosts Texas (2-2), whose 45 points per game lead the Big 12.

But Hubbard is ready for the challenge and, also itching to avenge a 36-30 loss to the Longhorns in 2019.

"We know what we have to do to make it to the top. We're not really too worried about the outside noise."

FOX Bet has No. 6 Oklahoma State favored (-3.5) over Texas at home on Saturday.

Check out the entire interview below:

Get more from College Football Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football

'Paul Bunyan' Battle Highlights Weekend

'Paul Bunyan' Battle Highlights Weekend
While Michigan looks toward CFP contention out of the Big Ten, Michigan State is looking to rebound from an ugly loss.
1 hour ago
College Football

Urban Meyer Breaks Down Ohio State

Urban Meyer Breaks Down Ohio State
Ahead of a huge matchup with Penn State, Meyer joined Joel Klatt to analyze the state of the Buckeyes and college football.
5 hours ago
College Football

Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19
Trevor Lawrence must self-isolate for 10 days and will miss Clemson's matchup with Boston College on Saturday.
19 hours ago
College Football

Justin Fields is Ready for His Endgame

Justin Fields is Ready for His Endgame
The Buckeyes' QB fought to play this season, and he is on a mission to end it as the best in the land, RJ Young writes.
1 day ago
College Football

Indiana Stuns Penn State Amid Controversy

Indiana Stuns Penn State Amid Controversy
Did he make it? Should it have been overturned? Twitter had plenty to say about the controversial victory vs. Penn State.
5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks