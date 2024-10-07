College Football Quinn Ewers on track to return from injury as QB1 for Texas vs. Oklahoma Published Oct. 7, 2024 5:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Quinn Ewers is on track to return as the starting QB for No. 1 Texas this week against rival No. 18 Oklahoma, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday, adding that his recovery from an abdominal injury will be monitored all week.

"If we had to play today, sure," Sarkisian said of Ewers' status as the starter, noting that he had practiced last week and again early Monday.

"I thought he looked good," Sarkisian said. "I feel good about him going Saturday, but that remains to be seen."

Texas was off last week.

"If anybody benefited from the time off, it was probably him," Sarkisian said.

Ewers missed the previous two games after leaving in the first half of a victory over UTSA with a strained abdomen. Arch Manning started in his place and led Texas (5-0, 1-0 SEC) to wins over Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State.

Texas returned to No. 1 this week after dropping to No. 2 following the win over Mississippi State.

Ewers has passed for 691 yards and eight touchdowns. He garnered attention as a Heisman Trophy contender after leading Texas to a dominant win at Michigan in the second game of the season.

Manning has passed for 901 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ewers' expected return against Oklahoma (4-1, 1-1) is similar to 2022 when he missed three games because of a clavicle injury but returned to lead Texas to a 49-0 victory over the Sooners.

"I have no hesitation of Arch going into the game" if needed, Sarkisian said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

