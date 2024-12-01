Purdue reportedly fires coach Ryan Walters after two seasons, 5-19 record
Purdue has fired head coach Ryan Walters after two seasons, per multiple reports Sunday. He went 5-19 in his two years with the Boilermakers, including 3-15 in Big Ten play and 1-11 without a win against FBS competition this year.
Walters' dismissal comes less than 24 hours after Purdue was routed by rival No. 10 Indiana, 66-0, on Saturday.
Walters was hired to replace Jeff Brohm prior to the 2024 season after spending the previous two seasons as Illinois' defensive coordinator. However, he didn't have the same success in West Lafayette. Purdue allowed an average of 35.2 points per game and allowed at least 40 points in eight of 24 games in Walters' two seasons at the helm.
This is a developing story.
