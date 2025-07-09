College Football Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascots Going to Ireland For Iowa State-Kansas State 2025 Opener Published Jul. 9, 2025 3:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Do you love Pop-Tarts? How about college football? Have you ever been to Ireland? If you have checked off all of those boxes, now you have the chance for a unique opportunity.

Pop-Tarts announced on Tuesday that the two surviving Pop-Tarts from last season's Pop-Tarts Bowl, "Frosted Wild Berry" and "Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae," will be going across the pond to Dublin, Ireland for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State on Aug. 23. Furthermore, it was announced that Pop-Tarts is now an official partner of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

"The Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots work tirelessly to fulfill their dreams of being eaten, so we agreed they deserved a vacation to watch the previous Pop-Tarts Bowl winners play in Ireland," Leslie Serro, VP of Marketing, Sweet Snacking [Kellanova], said in a statement.

"Fans in Dublin can expect the mascots to show up around town and bring Crazy Good shenanigans to the game itself. We know Frosted Cinnamon Roll and Frosted Strawberry — our two previously sacrificed mascots — would be proud."

It marks the fourth consecutive season that the college football season will open in Ireland, but, of course, the first time that the Pop-Tarts will be in attendance. At last year's Pop-Tarts Bowl between Iowa State and Miami, "Frosted Wild Berry" and "Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae" were among the Pop-Tarts not to be eaten after the game by the winning team, Iowa State. "Frosted Cinnamon Roll" and "Frosted Strawberry" shared a darker fate, as they were toasted and consumed.

The year prior, Kansas State beat NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, 28-19. Before 2023, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, which is played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, was the Cheez-It Bowl for three years, preceded by the Camping World Bowl for three years and the Russell Athletic Bowl, among other names.

Last season, Iowa State defeated Kansas State at home in the regular season, 29-21. The Cyclones have won each of the last two matchups and four of the last five. Iowa State went 11-3 overall and 7-2 in Big 12 play, while Kansas State went 9-4 overall and 5-4 in Big 12 play.

The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl will take place on Dec. 27 in Orlando.

