Pop-Tarts Bowl edible mascot exceeds hype, is eaten by Kansas State

Updated Dec. 28, 2023 10:54 p.m. ET

Ever since the Pop-Tarts Bowl announced that it would feature college football's first-ever edible mascot, anticipation has been building for the debut of the life-sized Pop-Tart that would eventually be eaten by the winning team.

And it more than lived up to the hype.

Kansas State earned the tasty honors with a 28-19 win over North Carolina State, propelled by an early fake punt and a late interception in the much-anticipated debut of former highly-touted quarterback recruit Avery Johnson, who earned the bowl's MVP honors in his first career start.

Johnson and Kansas State coach Chris Klieman then earned the honors of taking the first bites out of the mascot, which was strawberry-flavored.

But enough about the game itself. Here's a roundup of social media's best reactions to the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot's life cycle, as it achieved its dream of being eaten.

No, that's not a typo. As the mascot was slowly lowered into the ritual giant toaster, it held up a sign saying "Dreams really do come true." Scroll down to see for yourself.

Grand entrance

‘It’s their dream [to be eaten]'

The finale

