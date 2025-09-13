College Football Pool Party! Georgia Tech Stuns Clemson — Then Send Goalposts Swimming Updated Sep. 13, 2025 5:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

How do you celebrate upsetting the 12th-ranked team in the nation?

You could storm the field. You could throw a party. But Georgia Tech ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠had other plans.

After the Yellow Jackets stunned No. 12 Clemson, 24–21, on Saturday, fans took their celebration to another level. They tore down the goalposts, marched them across campus, and dumped them into the university president’s pool.

Sounds pretty extreme, right? Well, for Georgia Tech fans, it's normal.

Last season, when the Yellow Jackets beat Miami (Fla.), fans celebrated by taking the goalposts as souvenirs.

There's no playbook for how fans should react when their team completes an upset. That's what makes it an upset. But mayhem is even more heightened when the upset is confirmed on the final play.

The Yellow Jackets marched 38 yards over 10 plays in the final 3:26 to set up a 55-yard game-winning field goal. Aidan Birr knocked it through the uprights — and then Tech fans went to work. They tore down the uprights, carried them out of the stadium, paraded them across campus to the president’s house, and chucked them into his pool.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 3-0, thanks in large part to quarterback Haynes King, who threw for 216 yards, ran for 103, and added a rushing touchdown. Clemson, meanwhile, dropped to 1–2 — their worst start since 2014.

