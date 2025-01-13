College Football Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen, Nicholas Singleton returning for 2025 season Published Jan. 13, 2025 4:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Penn State's quest to win a national championship came up short as the Nittany Lions fell to Notre Dame 27-24 on Thursday night in the Orange Bowl. However, the program did receive some positive news on Monday.

Penn State junior running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both announced Monday that they will return to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season.

"Throughout my life, my family and support system has been critical in helping me in my football journey," Allen wrote in a social media post on Monday. "Through discussions with them, my coaches and teammates, it's clear that we still have a lot more to accomplish as a team at Penn State."

ADVERTISEMENT

Singleton, meanwhile, followed with his own response.

"We still have goals we want to reach as a team, and I want to be alongside my teammates as we reach those goals," Singleton wrote in his announcement.

Allen and Singleton teamed up to form one of the top running back duos not only in the Big Ten, but throughout the entire country this past season. Together, they combined to rush for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading a Penn State offense that ranked first in the Big Ten in total rushing, averaging more than 200 yards per game on the ground.

Allen rushed for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry this season, while Singleton rushed for 1,099 yards with 12 touchdowns and ranked fourth in the conference with 6.4 yards per carry.

Penn State star quarterback Drew Allar announced his intention to return for his senior year last month, meaning the Nittany Lions should have one of the top offenses in the country heading into the 2025 campaign.

With the return of Allen and Singleton, as well as Allar, the Nittany Lions should be a popular pick to compete for a Big Ten title, as well as a national title, in 2025.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share