College Football
Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen, Nicholas Singleton returning for 2025 season
College Football

Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen, Nicholas Singleton returning for 2025 season

Published Jan. 13, 2025 4:03 p.m. ET

Penn State's quest to win a national championship came up short as the Nittany Lions fell to Notre Dame 27-24 on Thursday night in the Orange Bowl. However, the program did receive some positive news on Monday.

Penn State junior running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton both announced Monday that they will return to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season.

"Throughout my life, my family and support system has been critical in helping me in my football journey," Allen wrote in a social media post on Monday. "Through discussions with them, my coaches and teammates, it's clear that we still have a lot more to accomplish as a team at Penn State."

ADVERTISEMENT

Singleton, meanwhile, followed with his own response.

"We still have goals we want to reach as a team, and I want to be alongside my teammates as we reach those goals," Singleton wrote in his announcement.

Allen and Singleton teamed up to form one of the top running back duos not only in the Big Ten, but throughout the entire country this past season. Together, they combined to rush for over 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading a Penn State offense that ranked first in the Big Ten in total rushing, averaging more than 200 yards per game on the ground.

Allen rushed for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry this season, while Singleton rushed for 1,099 yards with 12 touchdowns and ranked fourth in the conference with 6.4 yards per carry.

Penn State star quarterback Drew Allar announced his intention to return for his senior year last month, meaning the Nittany Lions should have one of the top offenses in the country heading into the 2025 campaign.

With the return of Allen and Singleton, as well as Allar, the Nittany Lions should be a popular pick to compete for a Big Ten title, as well as a national title, in 2025.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Former Georgia QB Carson Beck commits to Miami despite NFL draft declaration

Former Georgia QB Carson Beck commits to Miami despite NFL draft declaration

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes