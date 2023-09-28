College Football Penn State alumni-owned breweries troll Ohio State with 'Buckeye Tears' drink Published Sep. 28, 2023 5:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Penn State are bitter Big Ten rivals, and the latter's fan base has chosen violence this season.

"Breweries in Pennsylvania" announced Wednesday that the drink "Buckeye Tears" will be released across 12 breweries that are owned by Penn State alumni beginning on Oct. 12.

The beer is a 4.09% Cold IPA, which features Brutus, Ohio State's mascot, with tears running down his face.

"Obviously no harm is meant, we just think ‘Buckeye Tears’ is the perfect name for a beer that will honor Penn State heading to the National Championship in 2023! No one in Ohio wants to see that," "Breweries in Pennsylvania" said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

So if Ohio State mops the floor with Penn State on Oct. 21 in Columbus, the Nittany Lion faithful can blame that line in the release.

It's not known if the "tears" are supposed to be in reference to Ohio State losing to Michigan for a second consecutive time last season, their last-second loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff or head coach Ryan Day's toughness rant directed at Lou Holtz last week.

Despite the bold troll, Ohio State has the upper hand in the series, with an all-time 23-14 record against Penn State to hold over the Nittany Lions' heads. Last season, the Buckeyes ran away with the lead against Penn State in the fourth quarter, going on to win 44-31. Penn State hasn't beaten Ohio State since 2016 and hasn't won at The Shoe since 2011.

Both teams have been firing on all cylinders offensively this season, as they each enter Week 5 top three in the Big Ten in total yards and points per game; Penn State is averaging 449.8 total yards (second in Big Ten) and 40.5 points (first), while Ohio State is averaging 447.5 total yards (third) and 34.5 points (third) per game.

Joel Klatt reacts to Ohio State's stunning victory over Notre Dame in South Bend

Both teams are also finding success with first-year quarterbacks. Drew Allar (Penn State) has thrown for 903 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions, while completing 67.2% of his passes; Kyle McCord (Ohio State) has thrown for 1,055 yards and six touchdowns, while helping lead Ohio State on a game-winning touchdown drive in the final seconds on the road against then-No. 9 Notre Dame last week.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

For the meantime, Penn State has a road bout with Northwestern — who pulled off a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback against Minnesota last week — while Ohio State has a bye in Week 5.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Penn State Nittany Lions Ohio State Buckeyes

share