College Football College Football: Top newcomers in the Pac-12 Conference

By Sean Merriman

FOX Sports Senior Editor

Although Week 0 of the 2021 college football season didn’t feature a loaded slate of games, one individual performance certainly stood out above the rest. Yes, UCLA’s 44-10 victory over Hawaii on Saturday was "just what the doctor ordered" for Bruins fans who have high hopes heading into the 2021 campaign, but it was the play of Michigan transfer Zach Charbonnet that stole the headlines in the Bruins’ win.

A former top-50 recruit out of Westlake Village, California, Charbonnet put on a clinic Saturday, rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns in the Bruins’ season-opening win. Charbonnet is one of several newcomers set to make a major impact in the Pac-12 after 28 players from the conference were selected in this year’s NFL Draft. That means there will be plenty of open spots for incoming transfers and freshmen to fill.

Here is a look at the top five newcomers in the Pac-12 in 2021.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

As mentioned above, Charbonnet kicked off his UCLA career with a bang, becoming the first Bruins back since Jonathan Franklin in 2012 to rush for three TDs in a season opener. He led Michigan in rushing as a true freshman, totaling 726 yards and 11 touchdowns, but saw his numbers fall off last season, as the Wolverines went with a running-back-by-committee approach. Now, Charbonnet has the chance to serve as UCLA’s feature back, which, from the looks of it, should lead to a big season for the former Wolverine.

Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC

Out with Markese Stepp (Nebraska) and Stephen Carr (Indiana), and in with Keaontay Ingram, a talented running back who joins the Trojans after spending the past three seasons at the University of Texas. A former high school All-American, Ingram rushed for 1,811 yards and 11 touchdowns during his three years in Austin, Texas, with his best season coming in 2019, when he totaled 853 yards and seven rushing scores. Ingram is expected to be the starter for the Trojans and will play a big role in their quest to win a Pac-12 title this year.

Charlie Brewer, QB, Utah

Utah returns all five starters on the offensive line, as well as an abundance of talent at multiple offensive skill positions. The missing piece to the puzzle is quarterback, where this program could really use a veteran presence. Enter Charlie Brewer, a four-year starter at Baylor who will bring great skill and experience to Kyle Whittingham’s offense. Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns at Baylor, which included an 11-3 campaign in 2019. If he can quickly adapt to this new offensive system, Utah has a real chance to make some noise in the Pac-12 this season.

Brendan Radley-Hiles, DB, Washington

The Washington Huskies had the top pass defense in the Pac-12 last season, holding opponents to just 185 passing yards per game, which ranked in the top 15 in the nation. This season, new DC Bob Gregory will be tasked with replacing a pair of veteran defensive backs, as Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fortunately for the Huskies, they were able to bring in Oklahoma transfer Brendan Radley-Hiles, a three-year starter for the Sooners. He could be the missing piece for a defense that has a chance to be really special in 2021.

Korey Foreman, DT, USC

Keeping five-star defensive end Korey Foreman in the state of California was a massive win for Clay Helton and the USC football staff. It will be fascinating to see how the Trojans use Foreman in his freshman campaign, as the 6-foot-4, 265-pound standout recruit has the ability to play multiple spots on the defensive line. Chances are we will see Foreman line up at defensive end early in his career. He is an elite pass-rusher who will likely wreak havoc for opposing Pac-12 quarterbacks this season and beyond.

