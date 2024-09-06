College Football
Pac-12 Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
College Football

Pac-12 Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year

Updated Sep. 6, 2024 1:49 p.m. ET

The Pac-12 Conference, once a powerhouse in college football, has been disbanded. Before its demise, however, the conference produced numerous champions who left their mark on the sport. Check out the complete list of Pac-12 football champions including the year, team, conference record and head coach:

Pac-12 Football Champions

  • 2023: Washington (9-0) Kalen DeBoer
  • 2022: Utah (7-2) Kyle Whittingham
  • 2021: Utah (8-1) Kyle Whittingham
  • 2020: Oregon (3-2) Mario Cristobal
  • 2019: Oregon (8-1) Mario Cristobal
  • 2018: Washington (7-2) Chris Petersen
  • 2017: USC (8-1) Clay Helton
  • 2016: Washington (8-1) Chris Petersen
  • 2015: Stanford (8-1) David Shaw
  • 2014: Oregon (8-1) Mark Helfrich
  • 2013: Stanford (7-2) David Shaw
  • 2012: Stanford (8-1) David Shaw
  • 2011: Oregon (8-1) Chip Kelly
  • 2010: Oregon (9-0) Chip Kelly

Will Rogers links up with Decker DeGraaf, extending Washington's lead over Weber State

Will Rogers links up with Decker DeGraaf, extending Washington's lead over Weber State
ADVERTISEMENT
  • 2009: Oregon (8-1) Chip Kelly
  • 2008: USC (8-1) Pete Carroll
  • 2007: Arizona State (7-2) Dennis Erickson, USC (7-2) Pete Carroll
  • 2006: California (7-2) Jeff Tedford, USC (7-2) Pete Carroll
  • 2005: USC (wins vacated) Pete Carroll
  • 2004: USC (7-0) Pete Carroll
  • 2003: USC (7-1) Pete Carroll
  • 2002: USC (7-1) Pete Carroll, Washington State (7-1) Mike Price
  • 2001: Oregon (7-1) Mike Bellotti
  • 2000: Oregon State (7-1) Dennis Erickson, Oregon (7-1) Mike Bellotti, Washington (7-1) Rick Neuheisel
  • 1999: Stanford (7-1) Tyrone Willingham
  • 1998: UCLA (8-0) Bob Toledo
  • 1997: UCLA (7-1) Bob Toledo, Washington State (7-1) Mike Price)
  • 1996: Arizona State (8-0) Bruce Snyder
  • 1995: Washington (6-1-1) Jim Lambright,  USC (6-1-1) John Robinson
  • 1994: Oregon (7-1) Rich Brooks
  • 1993: USC (6-2) John Robinson, Arizona (6-2), UCLA (6-2) Terry Donahue
  • 1992: Stanford (6-2) Bill Walsh, Washington (6-2) Don James
  • 1991: Washington (8-0) Don James
  • 1990: Washington (7-1) Don James
  • 1989: USC (6-0-1) Larry Smith
  • 1988: USC (8-0) Larry Smith
  • 1987: UCLA (7-1) Terry Donahue, USC (7-1) Larry Smith
  • 1986: Arizona State (5-1-1) John Cooper
  • 1985: UCLA (6-2) Terry Donahue
  • 1984: USC (7-1) Ted Tollner
  • 1983: UCLA (6-1-1) Terry Donahue
  • 1982: UCLA (5-1-1) Terry Donahue
  • 1981: Washington (6-2) Don James
  • 1980: Washington (6-1) Don James
  • 1979: USC (6-0) John Robinson
  • 1978: USC (6-1) John Robinson
  • 1977: Washington (6-1) Don James
  • 1976: USC (7-0) John Robinson
  • 1975: California (6-1) Mike White, UCLA (6-1) Dick Vermeil
  • 1974: USC (6-0-1) John McKay
  • 1973: USC (7-0) John McKay
  • 1972: USC (7-0) John McKay
  • 1971: Stanford (6-1) John Ralston
  • 1970: Stanford (6-1) John Ralston
  • 1969: USC (6-0) John McKay
  • 1968: USC (6-0) John McKay
  • 1967: USC (6-1) John McKay
  • 1966: USC (4-1) John McKay
  • 1965: UCLA (4-0) Tommy Prothro
  • 1964: USC (3-1) John McKay, Oregon State (3-1) Tommy Prothro
  • 1963: Washington (4-1) Jim Owens
  • 1962: USC (4-0) John McKay
  • 1961: UCLA (3-1) William F. Barnes
  • 1960: Washington (4-0) Jim Owens
  • 1959: Washington (3-1) Jim Owens, UCLA (3-1) William F. Barnes, USC (3-1) Don Clark
  • 1958: California (6-1) Pete Elliott
  • 1957: Oregon (6-2) Len Casanova, Oregon State (6-2) Tommy Prothro
  • 1956: Oregon State (6-1-1) Tommy Prothro
  • 1955: UCLA (6-0) Red Sanders
  • 1954: UCLA (6-0) Red Sanders
  • 1953: UCLA (6-1) Red Sanders
  • 1952: USC (6-0) Jess Hill
  • 1951: Stanford (6-1) Chuck Taylor
  • 1950: California (5-0-1) Pappy Waldorf
  • 1949: California (7-0) Pappy Waldorf
  • 1948: Oregon (7-0) Jim Aiken, California (6-0) Pappy Waldorf
  • 1947: USC (6-0) Jeff Cravath
  • 1946: UCLA (7-0) Bert LaBrucherie
  • 1945: USC (5-1) Jeff Cravath
  • 1944: USC (3-0-2) Jeff Cravath
  • 1943: USC (5-0) Jeff Cravath
  • 1942: UCLA (6-1) Edwin C. Horrell
  • 1941: Oregon State (7-2) Lon Stiner
  • 1940: Stanford (7-0) Clark Shaughnessy
  • 1939: USC (5-0-2) Howard Jones
  • 1938: USC (6-1) Howard Jones, California (6-1) Stub Allison
  • 1937: California (6-0-1) Stub Allison
  • 1936: Washington (7-0-1) James Phelan
  • 1935: Stanford (4-1) Claude E. Thornhill, California (4-1) Stub Allison, UCLA (4-1) William H. Spaulding
  • 1934: Stanford (5-0) Claude E. Thornhill
  • 1933: Stanford (4-1) Claude E. Thornhill, Oregon (4-1) Prink Callison
  • 1932: USC (6-0) Howard Jones
  • 1931: USC (7-0) Howard Jones
  • 1930: Washington State (6-0) Babe Hollingbery
  • 1929: USC (6-1) Howard Jones
  • 1928: USC (4-0-1) Howard Jones
  • 1927: Stanford (4-0-1) Glenn Warner, USC (4-0-1) Howard Jones
  • 1926: Stanford (4-0) Glenn Warner
  • 1925: Washington (5-0) Enoch Bagshaw
  • 1924: Stanford (3-0-1) Glenn Warner
  • 1923: California (5-0) Andy Smith
  • 1922: California (4-0) Andy Smith
  • 1921: California (4-0) Andy Smith
  • 1920: California (3-0) Andy Smith
  • 1919: Oregon (2-1) Shy Huntington, Washington (2-1) Claude J. Hunt
  • 1918: California (2-0) Andy Smith
  • 1917: Washington State (3-0) William Henry Dietz
  • 1916: Washington (3-0-1) Gil Dobie

Who has won the most Pac-12 Championships?

USC has won the most Pac-12 Championships with 37 titles. Below is a list of titles for each Pac-12 school:

  • USC - 37
  • Washington - 18
  • UCLA - 17
  • Stanford - 15
  • California - 14
  • Oregon - 13
  • Oregon State - 5

Which coach has won the most Pac-12 Championships?

USC’s John McKay has won the most Pac-12 Championships with 9. Below are the coaches with over five Pac-12 titles:

  • John McKay (USC) - 9
  • Pete Carroll (USC) - 7
  • Howard Jones (USC) - 7
  • Don James (Washington) - 6
  • Terry Donahue (UCLA) - 5
  • John Robinson (USC) - 5
  • Andy Smith (California) - 5
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State on top; Nebraska cracks top 25

2024 college football rankings: Georgia, Ohio State on top; Nebraska cracks top 25

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes