College Football
Pac-12 Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Updated Sep. 6, 2024 1:49 p.m. ET
The Pac-12 Conference, once a powerhouse in college football, has been disbanded. Before its demise, however, the conference produced numerous champions who left their mark on the sport. Check out the complete list of Pac-12 football champions including the year, team, conference record and head coach:
- 2023: Washington (9-0) Kalen DeBoer
- 2022: Utah (7-2) Kyle Whittingham
- 2021: Utah (8-1) Kyle Whittingham
- 2020: Oregon (3-2) Mario Cristobal
- 2019: Oregon (8-1) Mario Cristobal
- 2018: Washington (7-2) Chris Petersen
- 2017: USC (8-1) Clay Helton
- 2016: Washington (8-1) Chris Petersen
- 2015: Stanford (8-1) David Shaw
- 2014: Oregon (8-1) Mark Helfrich
- 2013: Stanford (7-2) David Shaw
- 2012: Stanford (8-1) David Shaw
- 2011: Oregon (8-1) Chip Kelly
- 2010: Oregon (9-0) Chip Kelly
- 2009: Oregon (8-1) Chip Kelly
- 2008: USC (8-1) Pete Carroll
- 2007: Arizona State (7-2) Dennis Erickson, USC (7-2) Pete Carroll
- 2006: California (7-2) Jeff Tedford, USC (7-2) Pete Carroll
- 2005: USC (wins vacated) Pete Carroll
- 2004: USC (7-0) Pete Carroll
- 2003: USC (7-1) Pete Carroll
- 2002: USC (7-1) Pete Carroll, Washington State (7-1) Mike Price
- 2001: Oregon (7-1) Mike Bellotti
- 2000: Oregon State (7-1) Dennis Erickson, Oregon (7-1) Mike Bellotti, Washington (7-1) Rick Neuheisel
- 1999: Stanford (7-1) Tyrone Willingham
- 1998: UCLA (8-0) Bob Toledo
- 1997: UCLA (7-1) Bob Toledo, Washington State (7-1) Mike Price)
- 1996: Arizona State (8-0) Bruce Snyder
- 1995: Washington (6-1-1) Jim Lambright, USC (6-1-1) John Robinson
- 1994: Oregon (7-1) Rich Brooks
- 1993: USC (6-2) John Robinson, Arizona (6-2), UCLA (6-2) Terry Donahue
- 1992: Stanford (6-2) Bill Walsh, Washington (6-2) Don James
- 1991: Washington (8-0) Don James
- 1990: Washington (7-1) Don James
- 1989: USC (6-0-1) Larry Smith
- 1988: USC (8-0) Larry Smith
- 1987: UCLA (7-1) Terry Donahue, USC (7-1) Larry Smith
- 1986: Arizona State (5-1-1) John Cooper
- 1985: UCLA (6-2) Terry Donahue
- 1984: USC (7-1) Ted Tollner
- 1983: UCLA (6-1-1) Terry Donahue
- 1982: UCLA (5-1-1) Terry Donahue
- 1981: Washington (6-2) Don James
- 1980: Washington (6-1) Don James
- 1979: USC (6-0) John Robinson
- 1978: USC (6-1) John Robinson
- 1977: Washington (6-1) Don James
- 1976: USC (7-0) John Robinson
- 1975: California (6-1) Mike White, UCLA (6-1) Dick Vermeil
- 1974: USC (6-0-1) John McKay
- 1973: USC (7-0) John McKay
- 1972: USC (7-0) John McKay
- 1971: Stanford (6-1) John Ralston
- 1970: Stanford (6-1) John Ralston
- 1969: USC (6-0) John McKay
- 1968: USC (6-0) John McKay
- 1967: USC (6-1) John McKay
- 1966: USC (4-1) John McKay
- 1965: UCLA (4-0) Tommy Prothro
- 1964: USC (3-1) John McKay, Oregon State (3-1) Tommy Prothro
- 1963: Washington (4-1) Jim Owens
- 1962: USC (4-0) John McKay
- 1961: UCLA (3-1) William F. Barnes
- 1960: Washington (4-0) Jim Owens
- 1959: Washington (3-1) Jim Owens, UCLA (3-1) William F. Barnes, USC (3-1) Don Clark
- 1958: California (6-1) Pete Elliott
- 1957: Oregon (6-2) Len Casanova, Oregon State (6-2) Tommy Prothro
- 1956: Oregon State (6-1-1) Tommy Prothro
- 1955: UCLA (6-0) Red Sanders
- 1954: UCLA (6-0) Red Sanders
- 1953: UCLA (6-1) Red Sanders
- 1952: USC (6-0) Jess Hill
- 1951: Stanford (6-1) Chuck Taylor
- 1950: California (5-0-1) Pappy Waldorf
- 1949: California (7-0) Pappy Waldorf
- 1948: Oregon (7-0) Jim Aiken, California (6-0) Pappy Waldorf
- 1947: USC (6-0) Jeff Cravath
- 1946: UCLA (7-0) Bert LaBrucherie
- 1945: USC (5-1) Jeff Cravath
- 1944: USC (3-0-2) Jeff Cravath
- 1943: USC (5-0) Jeff Cravath
- 1942: UCLA (6-1) Edwin C. Horrell
- 1941: Oregon State (7-2) Lon Stiner
- 1940: Stanford (7-0) Clark Shaughnessy
- 1939: USC (5-0-2) Howard Jones
- 1938: USC (6-1) Howard Jones, California (6-1) Stub Allison
- 1937: California (6-0-1) Stub Allison
- 1936: Washington (7-0-1) James Phelan
- 1935: Stanford (4-1) Claude E. Thornhill, California (4-1) Stub Allison, UCLA (4-1) William H. Spaulding
- 1934: Stanford (5-0) Claude E. Thornhill
- 1933: Stanford (4-1) Claude E. Thornhill, Oregon (4-1) Prink Callison
- 1932: USC (6-0) Howard Jones
- 1931: USC (7-0) Howard Jones
- 1930: Washington State (6-0) Babe Hollingbery
- 1929: USC (6-1) Howard Jones
- 1928: USC (4-0-1) Howard Jones
- 1927: Stanford (4-0-1) Glenn Warner, USC (4-0-1) Howard Jones
- 1926: Stanford (4-0) Glenn Warner
- 1925: Washington (5-0) Enoch Bagshaw
- 1924: Stanford (3-0-1) Glenn Warner
- 1923: California (5-0) Andy Smith
- 1922: California (4-0) Andy Smith
- 1921: California (4-0) Andy Smith
- 1920: California (3-0) Andy Smith
- 1919: Oregon (2-1) Shy Huntington, Washington (2-1) Claude J. Hunt
- 1918: California (2-0) Andy Smith
- 1917: Washington State (3-0) William Henry Dietz
- 1916: Washington (3-0-1) Gil Dobie
Who has won the most Pac-12 Championships?
USC has won the most Pac-12 Championships with 37 titles. Below is a list of titles for each Pac-12 school:
- USC - 37
- Washington - 18
- UCLA - 17
- Stanford - 15
- California - 14
- Oregon - 13
- Oregon State - 5
Which coach has won the most Pac-12 Championships?
USC’s John McKay has won the most Pac-12 Championships with 9. Below are the coaches with over five Pac-12 titles:
- John McKay (USC) - 9
- Pete Carroll (USC) - 7
- Howard Jones (USC) - 7
- Don James (Washington) - 6
- Terry Donahue (UCLA) - 5
- John Robinson (USC) - 5
- Andy Smith (California) - 5
