College Football Pac-12 Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year Updated Sep. 6, 2024 1:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Pac-12 Conference, once a powerhouse in college football, has been disbanded. Before its demise, however, the conference produced numerous champions who left their mark on the sport. Check out the complete list of Pac-12 football champions including the year, team, conference record and head coach:

Pac-12 Football Champions

2023: Washington (9-0) Kalen DeBoer

2022: Utah (7-2) Kyle Whittingham

2021: Utah (8-1) Kyle Whittingham

2020: Oregon (3-2) Mario Cristobal

2019: Oregon (8-1) Mario Cristobal

2018: Washington (7-2) Chris Petersen

2017: USC (8-1) Clay Helton

2016: Washington (8-1) Chris Petersen

2015: Stanford (8-1) David Shaw

2014: Oregon (8-1) Mark Helfrich

2013: Stanford (7-2) David Shaw

2012: Stanford (8-1) David Shaw

2011: Oregon (8-1) Chip Kelly

2010: Oregon (9-0) Chip Kelly

Will Rogers links up with Decker DeGraaf, extending Washington's lead over Weber State

ADVERTISEMENT

2009: Oregon (8-1) Chip Kelly

2008: USC (8-1) Pete Carroll

2007: Arizona State (7-2) Dennis Erickson, USC (7-2) Pete Carroll

2006: California (7-2) Jeff Tedford, USC (7-2) Pete Carroll

2005: USC (wins vacated) Pete Carroll

2004: USC (7-0) Pete Carroll

2003: USC (7-1) Pete Carroll

2002: USC (7-1) Pete Carroll, Washington State (7-1) Mike Price

2001: Oregon (7-1) Mike Bellotti

2000: Oregon State (7-1) Dennis Erickson, Oregon (7-1) Mike Bellotti, Washington (7-1) Rick Neuheisel

1999: Stanford (7-1) Tyrone Willingham

1998: UCLA (8-0) Bob Toledo

1997: UCLA (7-1) Bob Toledo, Washington State (7-1) Mike Price)

1996: Arizona State (8-0) Bruce Snyder

1995: Washington (6-1-1) Jim Lambright, USC (6-1-1) John Robinson

1994: Oregon (7-1) Rich Brooks

1993: USC (6-2) John Robinson, Arizona (6-2), UCLA (6-2) Terry Donahue

1992: Stanford (6-2) Bill Walsh, Washington (6-2) Don James

1991: Washington (8-0) Don James

1990: Washington (7-1) Don James

1989: USC (6-0-1) Larry Smith

1988: USC (8-0) Larry Smith

1987: UCLA (7-1) Terry Donahue, USC (7-1) Larry Smith

1986: Arizona State (5-1-1) John Cooper

1985: UCLA (6-2) Terry Donahue

1984: USC (7-1) Ted Tollner

1983: UCLA (6-1-1) Terry Donahue

1982: UCLA (5-1-1) Terry Donahue

1981: Washington (6-2) Don James

1980: Washington (6-1) Don James

1979: USC (6-0) John Robinson

1978: USC (6-1) John Robinson

1977: Washington (6-1) Don James

1976: USC (7-0) John Robinson

1975: California (6-1) Mike White, UCLA (6-1) Dick Vermeil

1974: USC (6-0-1) John McKay

1973: USC (7-0) John McKay

1972: USC (7-0) John McKay

1971: Stanford (6-1) John Ralston

1970: Stanford (6-1) John Ralston

1969: USC (6-0) John McKay

1968: USC (6-0) John McKay

1967: USC (6-1) John McKay

1966: USC (4-1) John McKay

1965: UCLA (4-0) Tommy Prothro

1964: USC (3-1) John McKay, Oregon State (3-1) Tommy Prothro

1963: Washington (4-1) Jim Owens

1962: USC (4-0) John McKay

1961: UCLA (3-1) William F. Barnes

1960: Washington (4-0) Jim Owens

1959: Washington (3-1) Jim Owens, UCLA (3-1) William F. Barnes, USC (3-1) Don Clark

1958: California (6-1) Pete Elliott

1957: Oregon (6-2) Len Casanova, Oregon State (6-2) Tommy Prothro

1956: Oregon State (6-1-1) Tommy Prothro

1955: UCLA (6-0) Red Sanders

1954: UCLA (6-0) Red Sanders

1953: UCLA (6-1) Red Sanders

1952: USC (6-0) Jess Hill

1951: Stanford (6-1) Chuck Taylor

1950: California (5-0-1) Pappy Waldorf

1949: California (7-0) Pappy Waldorf

1948: Oregon (7-0) Jim Aiken, California (6-0) Pappy Waldorf

1947: USC (6-0) Jeff Cravath

1946: UCLA (7-0) Bert LaBrucherie

1945: USC (5-1) Jeff Cravath

1944: USC (3-0-2) Jeff Cravath

1943: USC (5-0) Jeff Cravath

1942: UCLA (6-1) Edwin C. Horrell

1941: Oregon State (7-2) Lon Stiner

1940: Stanford (7-0) Clark Shaughnessy

1939: USC (5-0-2) Howard Jones

1938: USC (6-1) Howard Jones, California (6-1) Stub Allison

1937: California (6-0-1) Stub Allison

1936: Washington (7-0-1) James Phelan

1935: Stanford (4-1) Claude E. Thornhill, California (4-1) Stub Allison, UCLA (4-1) William H. Spaulding

1934: Stanford (5-0) Claude E. Thornhill

1933: Stanford (4-1) Claude E. Thornhill, Oregon (4-1) Prink Callison

1932: USC (6-0) Howard Jones

1931: USC (7-0) Howard Jones

1930: Washington State (6-0) Babe Hollingbery

1929: USC (6-1) Howard Jones

1928: USC (4-0-1) Howard Jones

1927: Stanford (4-0-1) Glenn Warner, USC (4-0-1) Howard Jones

1926: Stanford (4-0) Glenn Warner

1925: Washington (5-0) Enoch Bagshaw

1924: Stanford (3-0-1) Glenn Warner

1923: California (5-0) Andy Smith

1922: California (4-0) Andy Smith

1921: California (4-0) Andy Smith

1920: California (3-0) Andy Smith

1919: Oregon (2-1) Shy Huntington, Washington (2-1) Claude J. Hunt

1918: California (2-0) Andy Smith

1917: Washington State (3-0) William Henry Dietz

1916: Washington (3-0-1) Gil Dobie

Who has won the most Pac-12 Championships?

USC has won the most Pac-12 Championships with 37 titles. Below is a list of titles for each Pac-12 school:

USC - 37

Washington - 18

UCLA - 17

Stanford - 15

California - 14

Oregon - 13

Oregon State - 5

Which coach has won the most Pac-12 Championships?

USC’s John McKay has won the most Pac-12 Championships with 9. Below are the coaches with over five Pac-12 titles:

John McKay (USC) - 9

Pete Carroll (USC) - 7

Howard Jones (USC) - 7

Don James (Washington) - 6

Terry Donahue (UCLA) - 5

John Robinson (USC) - 5

Andy Smith (California) - 5

share

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more