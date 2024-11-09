College Football Oregon's Dillon Gabriel breaks Case Keenum's NCAA record for total touchdowns Updated Nov. 9, 2024 9:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dillon Gabriel's touchdown pass to Gernorris Wilson in the third quarter of Oregon's game against Maryland on Saturday broke Case Keenum's NCAA record of 178 total touchdowns.

Keenum set the record for touchdowns responsible for (155 passes, 23 rushes) at Houston from 2007-11.

Gabriel matched Keenum's record with a 9-yard pass to Terrance Ferguson at the end of the first half against the Terrapins, which gave the top-ranked Ducks a 21-10 lead. They took a 29-10 lead after Gabriel's 3-yard touchdown to Wilson and a successful 2-point conversion.

That was his 146th passing touchdown overall and his 21st scoring pass this season. He's also rushed for six scores this season.

A sixth-year transfer from Oklahoma, Gabriel has 59 career starts, two short of the NCAA record held by former Oregon QB Bo Nix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

