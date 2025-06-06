College Football Oregon WR Evan Stewart reportedly suffers knee injury, 2025 season in doubt Published Jun. 6, 2025 2:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Oregon Ducks were dealt a blow on Friday, as it was revealed that wide receiver Evan Stewart has suffered a knee injury which could jeopardize his 2025 availability. He's believed to have suffered a torn patellar tendon, according to CBS Sports.

Stewart, a former five-star recruit, transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at Texas A&M (2022-23). Last year, he totaled 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. Stewart was second on the Ducks in receptions, tied for second in receiving touchdowns and third in receiving yards.

With wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden and tight end Terrance Ferguson off to the NFL, Stewart was in line to presumably be a featured element of the Ducks' passing game next season. As for incoming wideouts, Oregon has five-star recruit Dakorien Moore and transfer Malik Benson, among others.

Oregon went 13-0 and won the Big Ten in its first season in the conference, earning the No. 1 seed in the 2024 College Football Playoff, before losing to Ohio State in the quarterfinal round.

Oregon opens the 2025 season at home against Montana State on Aug. 30, with its first Big Ten game coming at Northwestern on Sept. 13.

