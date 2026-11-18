College Football
College Football
Oregon vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 12
Updated Nov. 18, 2026 5:53 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
Michigan State will host Oregon on Friday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Oregon vs. Michigan State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 20.
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Moneyline
- Oregon: -900
- Michigan State: +600
Spread
- Oregon -16.5: -108
- Michigan State +16.5: -112
Over/Under
- Over 44.5: -110
- Under 44.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Oregon has won three straight games, beating Northwestern, Ohio State and Michigan to improve to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is 3-7 overall and 1-6 in conference play after a 21-14 loss to Washington.
- Oregon averages 33.8 points per game, exactly 15 more than Michigan State (18.8). The Ducks also allow 2.7 fewer points per game (20.6 to 23.3).
- Oregon averages 129.4 more yards of offense per game than Michigan State (426.5 to 297.1), with 102.8 yards of that gap coming through the air.
- Michigan State allows 336.5 yards per game, 6.8 fewer than Oregon (343.3). The two defenses are separated by just one rushing yard allowed per game (132.8 for Michigan State, 133.8 for Oregon).
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Oregon
- Date: Friday, Nov. 20, 2026
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
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