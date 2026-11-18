Michigan State will host Oregon on Friday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Oregon vs. Michigan State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 20.

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No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State Odds

Moneyline

Oregon: -900

Michigan State: +600

Spread

Oregon -16.5: -108

Michigan State +16.5: -112

Over/Under

Over 44.5: -110

Under 44.5: -110

No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Oregon has won three straight games, beating Northwestern, Ohio State and Michigan to improve to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is 3-7 overall and 1-6 in conference play after a 21-14 loss to Washington.

Oregon averages 33.8 points per game, exactly 15 more than Michigan State (18.8). The Ducks also allow 2.7 fewer points per game (20.6 to 23.3).

Oregon averages 129.4 more yards of offense per game than Michigan State (426.5 to 297.1), with 102.8 yards of that gap coming through the air.

Michigan State allows 336.5 yards per game, 6.8 fewer than Oregon (343.3). The two defenses are separated by just one rushing yard allowed per game (132.8 for Michigan State, 133.8 for Oregon).

The Pick: Michigan State +16.5

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Oregon