Ole Miss Rebels vs. Louisville Cardinals: Top moments from Atlanta

After a dazzling, action-packed weekend, Week 1 of the 2021 college football season wrapped up on Monday night in Atlanta.

Ole Miss and Louisville both looked to start off their season on a high note as they faced off in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Heisman Trophy contender QB Matt Corral, who burst onto the scene last year as a sophomore with 33 combined touchdowns and almost 4,000 yards of total offense, makes his 2021 season debut tonight without head coach Lane Kiffin, who did not travel after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

On the other side, the Cardinals' dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham, who logged 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, looks to lead Louisville to its first road win since 2019 after finishing 12th in the ACC last season with a record of 4-7, going 0-5 on the road.

Here are the top moments from Monday's matchup.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

The Rebels got the party started early with a quick touchdown run from star running back Jerrion Ealy.

As the first quarter came to a close, Corral connected with Dontario Drummond, who showed off some seriously fancy footwork on this clutch play to move the Rebels down the field.

In the final minutes of the quarter, Rebels' senior linebacker Mark Robinson was ejected for targeting.

Louisville, who looks to get on the board in the second quarter, trailed Ole Miss by nine.

The Rebels kept their momentum going strong in the second frame, but Corral had a close call when he collided with Louisville linebacker Monty Montgomery, who was ejected for targeting on this play.

Three plays later, Corral ran it in six yards for a touchdown to put Ole Miss up 16-0 early in the quarter.

As the Rebels kicked off, Louisville had a second player ejected, this time LB Tabarius Peterson.

Midway through the frame, Deantre Prince picked off Cunningham's pass and returned it 15 yards to Louisville's territory …

… Which set up a Snoop Conner touchdown run, and just like that, the Rebels found themselves up 23-0.

And just when you thought there couldn't possibly be another ejection, Ole Miss LB Lakia Henry got the boot after this play.

With 44 seconds to play before the break, Louisville fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Ole Miss, who got straight to work pushing downfield.

The Rebels settled for a field goal to close out the half, while Louisville looks to come out strong in the second half to avoid a shutout.

In the first half, Corral went 13-for-20 for 252 yards through the air, while Cunningham was held to just 17 yards passing on 13 attempts, although the Cardinals' QB leads all players on the ground with 54 rushing yards.

