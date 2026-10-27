Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9

The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys kickoff against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 24 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Oklahoma State @ Iowa State Odds

Moneyline

Iowa State: +270

Oklahoma State: -340

Spread

Iowa State +9.5: -110

Oklahoma State -9.5: -110

Over/Under

Over 57.5: -115

Under 57.5: -105

Oklahoma State @ Iowa State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

This game pits the best offense in the Big 12 against the worst in yards per game. The Cowboys lead the conference at 529.1, while the Cyclones are last at 339.9.

Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker is second in the country in passing yards with 2,326. Mestemaker is tied for the most passing touchdowns in the Big 12 with 20.

The Cowboys are averaging 43 points through four conference games while the Cyclones are averaging 18.8.

The Pick: Oklahoma State -9.5

How to Watch No. 21 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State