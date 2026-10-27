College Football
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9
College Football

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9

Published Oct. 31, 2026 7:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys kickoff against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 24 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

 

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 Oklahoma State Cowboys Iowa State Cyclones Oklahoma State @ Iowa State Odds

Moneyline

  • Iowa State: +270
  • Oklahoma State: -340

Spread

  • Iowa State +9.5: -110
  • Oklahoma State -9.5: -110

Over/Under

  • Over 57.5: -115
  • Under 57.5: -105
 

 Oklahoma State Cowboys Iowa State Cyclones Oklahoma State @ Iowa State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • This game pits the best offense in the Big 12 against the worst in yards per game. The Cowboys lead the conference at 529.1, while the Cyclones are last at 339.9.
  • Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker is second in the country in passing yards with 2,326. Mestemaker is tied for the most passing touchdowns in the Big 12 with 20.
  • The Cowboys are averaging 43 points through four conference games while the Cyclones are averaging 18.8.

Oklahoma State CowboysThe Pick: Oklahoma State -9.5

How to Watch No. 21 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State 

 
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