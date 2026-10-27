College Football
College Football
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9
Published Oct. 31, 2026 7:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys kickoff against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 24 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.
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Moneyline
- Iowa State: +270
- Oklahoma State: -340
Spread
- Iowa State +9.5: -110
- Oklahoma State -9.5: -110
Over/Under
- Over 57.5: -115
- Under 57.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- This game pits the best offense in the Big 12 against the worst in yards per game. The Cowboys lead the conference at 529.1, while the Cyclones are last at 339.9.
- Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker is second in the country in passing yards with 2,326. Mestemaker is tied for the most passing touchdowns in the Big 12 with 20.
- The Cowboys are averaging 43 points through four conference games while the Cyclones are averaging 18.8.
How to Watch No. 21 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA
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