Oklahoma unveils statue of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Earlier in the week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was showcasing the team's new jerseys. Now, he has been permanently memorialized at his alma matter.
The University of Oklahoma unveiled a statue on Saturday of Murray, who played for the school from 2017-18. Murray was present for the statue's public unveiling alongside Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma's head coach from 1999-2016), among others.
Murray started his collegiate career at Texas A&M in 2015, and then transferred to Oklahoma after one season and red-shirted for one year. In 2017, Murray backed up eventual Heisman winner and 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield.
Once Murray became the Sooners' starting quarterback, he was must-see TV.
Murray totaled 4,361 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 199.2 passer rating, while completing 69% of his passes in 2018. He also totaled 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Murray's efforts in both the pass and run game helped him win the 2018 Heisman Trophy Award and get the Sooners to the College Football Playoff, though they lost to Alabama in the semifinal round.
While Murray wishes that he could've started at least one more season, he expressed to Oklahoma's social media team that he cherishes his time at the school.
"The fact that I did trust in the process and not transferring again or whatever it may be – because nowadays, the transfer portal, stuff like that. I stuck it through, trusted the people around me, made great relationships, great friendships – lifelong, you know, with the coaches and stuff like that," Murray said.
"I’m grateful for everything that happened here. I wouldn’t change it for the world. Only thing I would change is being able to play one more year. Play one more year. I hate that I only got one season here. But no, I loved my time here."
The Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has been their primary quarterback since. Murray is currently recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in December.
