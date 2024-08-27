College Football Oklahoma RB coach, former NFL star DeMarco Murray suspended for recruiting violations Published Aug. 27, 2024 2:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray has been suspended one game for recruiting violations, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The NCAA said Murray "impermissibly contacted" 17 prospects over a 16-month period that included 65 phone calls and 36 text messages. Murray claimed he was unaware he was committing recruiting violations because he did not realize a COVID-19 pandemic-caused change to recruiting rules had expired.

The violations were discovered by Oklahoma through a routine phone records review, per FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman.

The 36-year-old Murray has been Oklahoma's running backs coach since 2020, retaining his position under current Sooners head coach Brent Venables after Lincoln Riley left for USC after the 2021 season.

Murray had a standout career as a running back himself with the Sooners in the late 2000s and still holds the program records for touchdowns scored and all-purpose yards. He went on to become a three-time Pro Bowler in the NFL and set the Dallas Cowboys' single-season rushing yards record in 2014 with 1,845 yards, winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

In addition to Murray's one-game suspension, Oklahoma will be on a one-year probationary period and fined $5,000. The football team has also self-imposed several recruiting penalties that have already been served.

Oklahoma opens the 2024 season, its first in the SEC, against Temple on Aug. 30.

