College Football Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith breaks Cris Carter's freshman receiving TD record Updated Nov. 9, 2024 3:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt referred to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith as "the best true freshman wide receiver he has ever seen" – along with Alabama's Ryan Williams.

FOX Sports college football writer Michael Cohen said it's "hard to imagine any DB or defensive scheme that can stop him [Smith]."

And finally, FOX Sports national college football analyst RJ Young noted that Smith is already receiving Heisman Trophy votes as a true freshman, stating that he is going to win the award before he leaves the sport.

Smith, enjoying an incredible freshman season in Columbus, accomplished another memorable feat Saturday, breaking Cris Carter's record for the most touchdown catches by an Ohio State freshman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding onto a 14-0 lead late in the first half, quarterback Will Howard hit Smith on a crossing route and the talented freshman did the rest, taking it 17 yards to the house to give the Buckeyes a commanding 21-0 lead.

Will Howard finds Jeremiah Smith for a 17-yard TD to extend OSU's lead

Carter, who was a consensus All-American for the Buckeyes, was quick to praise Smith for his accomplishment.

In addition to setting the program record for touchdown receptions by a freshman, Carter also held the program record for receptions (168), which has since been broken.

Smith entered Saturday's game with 39 receptions for 678 yards and eight touchdown receptions. After hauling in his ninth touchdown reception and surpassing Carter's record, he now has his eyes set on college football's all-time touchdown receptions record by a true freshman, which was set by Purdue's Rondale Moore, who had 12 touchdown catches during the 2018 season.

At this rate, Smith is on pace to eclipse 60 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season alone, which does not include a potential spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share