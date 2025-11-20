Are Ohio State WRs Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate Playing Saturday vs. Rutgers?

Despite being favored by more than four touchdowns in Week 13, top-ranked and undefeated Ohio State does have some concerns going into Saturday's matchup against Rutgers (5-5).

"There are some questions regarding the health and status of who I would consider their two best offensive players," FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt shared.

The status of star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate remains unknown going into the Buckeyes' final tune-up before facing arch-rival Michigan on Nov. 29 (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Smith is one of the nation's top receivers, with 69 receptions for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. The sophomore wideout played in the first half of last week's 48-10 victory over UCLA but was on the bench during the second half after appearing to favor his right leg. Meanwhile, Tate has 39 catches for 711 yards and seven touchdowns on the season despite missing the past two games due to what has been described as lower leg tightness.

What's more, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn't provide much of an update. "They’re working hard to get back on the field," he said Wednesday. "That’s it. That’s what they’re focused on."

If Day decides to rest both players, the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) still have plenty of depth in the passing game. Senior Brandon Inniss had a team-high six catches last week and tight end Max Klare added five.

"We're going to see a lot of young players," Klatt predicted. "This has always been one of the best and deepest position rooms in the country."

Apart from Inniss and Klare, Smith and Tate's absence would also make way for redshirt freshman Mylan Graham and true freshman Quincy Porter. Both were four-star recruits in their respective classes but haven't yet had the opportunity to produce. This week may allow for that.

It's also a chance for Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin to build his Heisman Trophy case. Sayin's odds currently sit at +170 behind only Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, who tops the list as a -105 favorite. That margin stems from the Buckeyes' lack of a statement win and the belief that Sayin benefits from a pair of NFL-caliber wide receviers. If both of those players are out this week, Sayin can prove he can be just as lethal throwing the football to auxiliary targets.

"He is playing at a ridiculously high level," Klatt added. "His processing speed is high. His release time is quick."

Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline would also try to be more balanced. OSU rushed for 222 yards and averaged 6.7 yards per carry against UCLA. Freshman running back Bo Jackson has four 100-yard games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!