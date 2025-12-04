Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Joins Gus Johnson's 'GOT IT' Team After Michigan Win

Julian Sayin has been slinging it all season, and Gus Johnson has officially taken notice.

After No. 1 Ohio State's 27-9 victory over now-No. 19 Michigan in Ann Arbor last week, Johnson named Sayin to his "GOT IT" team, which is given every week to the player who catches the FOX Sports College Football Play-by-Play Announcer's eye.

"For this sophomore phenom, this Saturday was truly the biggest game of his life. On the road, at the Big House, Michigan went up early, but then Julian went full Goku and turned into Super Sayin," Johnson said. "Glowing up and blowing up the rivalry in real time. Ohio State, y'all didn't just find a quarterback, you found a sophomore superstar with the poise of a veteran who looks like he's been doing it for years, not months."

Sayin finished Ohio State's first win over Michigan in six years with 233 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, one interception and a 178.7 passer rating, while completing 73.1% of his passes. One of Sayin's touchdown passes was a 50-yard scoring play to wide receiver Carnell Tate, while another was a 35-yard strike to fellow receiver Jeremiah Smith.

On the season, Sayin, who's in his first season as the Buckeyes' full-time quarterback, has totaled 3,065 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 184.9 passer rating, while completing 78.9% of his passes. Sayin's passer rating and completion percentage are first in the Big Ten.

"Behind an elite offensive line that doesn't let a pass-rusher lay one tiny finger on their boy, Ohio State is poised to repeat as national champions and Julian Sayin is a frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy. Why? Because he got it," Johnson said.

Sayin and the Buckeyes play the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in the 2025 Big Ten Championship on Saturday night in what's a matchup between two 12-0 teams (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

