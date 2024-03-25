College Football Ohio State, Michigan spring football games to air on FOX in April Published Mar. 25, 2024 2:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Spring college football is coming to FOX.

Both Ohio State's and Michigan's spring football games will be broadcast live on FOX in April, FOX Sports announced on Monday.

"I cannot wait for that," Joel Klatt, who'll be on the call for both games, said while announcing the news on the latest edition of "The Joel Klatt Show." "It's going to be a big April with the NFL Draft, the UFL starting, and these marquee programs [having] their spring games on big FOX."

Ohio State's spring game is first on the schedule. The Buckeyes will hold their spring contest on April 13 at noon ET. Michigan will have its spring game exactly one week later, beginning at the same time on April 20.

The iconic programs and longstanding rivals enter the 2024 season at crucial points. The 2024 season might be the most pivotal of Ryan Day's tenure as Ohio State's head coach. The Buckeyes have lost to the Wolverines in each of the last three seasons after winning the eight previous battles.

While Marvin Harrison Jr. is no longer in Columbus, Ohio State returns several of its top contributors from 2023. Star receiver Emeka Egbuka headlines the group of Ohio State standouts who passed on entering the NFL Draft to help the Buckeyes try and win their first national title since 2014.

Ohio State also made a few noteworthy additions in the transfer portal, adding former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and Alabama safety Caleb Downs. Day hasn't named a starting quarterback yet, but Howard is expected to replace Kyle McCord, who transferred to Syracuse. Judkins was one of the best running backs in college football over the last two seasons, earning first-team All-SEC honors both years and being named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022. Downs had 107 total tackles and two interceptions last season and was named SEC Freshman of the Year.

Chip Kelly also joined Ohio State's coaching staff as its offensive coordinator, stepping down from his post as UCLA's head coach to take the job.

Did Michigan winning the national title fuel Ohio State’s offseason success?

Meanwhile, Michigan will usher in a new era when it takes the field for its spring game at The Big House. Sherrone Moore will participate in his first spring game as Michigan's head coach after Jim Harbaugh left in January for the NFL following Michigan's run to a national title.

Harbaugh isn't the only key person from last year's title team that's no longer with the program. J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil and several others left Ann Arbor as the Wolverines might set the record for the most players drafted in one year later this spring.

The spring game will play a hand in helping Moore choose who'll replace the aforementioned players. Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji are the presumed favorites in the quarterback competition as both backed up McCarthy last season. Jayden Denegal, Davis Warren and Jadyn Davis are also in the mix at quarterback for Michigan.

Michigan will have a handful of standouts returning in 2024 as well. Running back Donovan Edwards, who rushed for two touchdowns in the national title game, and tight end Colston Loveland, who ranked second on the team in receiving yards (649) and touchdown receptions (four), lead the way on offense, while defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was named defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl, and cornerback Will Johnson, who won the national title game defensive MVP, headline the returning players on defense.

