College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tennessee-South Carolina
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tennessee-South Carolina

1 hour ago

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-1 overall, 5-1 SEC East Division) look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they play at the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday.

The Volunteers have won three in a row and six of the past nine against the Gamecocks

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Tennessee and South Carolina, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet).

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -21.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Tennessee -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); South Carolina +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Volunteers are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games.

The Volunteers have hit the Over in the Over/Under (O/U) 12 times in their past 16 games.

The Volunteers are 9-2-1 ATS in their past 12 road games against the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are 8-3 straight up (SU) in their past 11 home games.

The Gamecocks are 2-9-1 ATS in their past 12 home games against the Volunteers.

The Gamecocks are 3-10 SU in their past 13 games played in November.

