College Football College football odds Week 12: How to bet Tennessee-South Carolina 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (9-1 overall, 5-1 SEC East Division) look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they play at the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) on Saturday.

The Volunteers have won three in a row and six of the past nine against the Gamecocks

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Tennessee and South Carolina, from the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina (7 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -21.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); South Carolina +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

Can TCU, Tennessee, USC or North Carolina make the CFP? RJ Young breaks down whether TCU, USC, North Carolina or Tennessee can make the CFP.

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Volunteers are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past six games.

The Volunteers have hit the Over in the Over/Under (O/U) 12 times in their past 16 games.

The Volunteers are 9-2-1 ATS in their past 12 road games against the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are 8-3 straight up (SU) in their past 11 home games.

The Gamecocks are 2-9-1 ATS in their past 12 home games against the Volunteers.

The Gamecocks are 3-10 SU in their past 13 games played in November.

Are you ready for some college football? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more