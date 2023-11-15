College Football
Northwestern reportedly will give interim head coach David Braun the full-time role
College Football

Northwestern reportedly will give interim head coach David Braun the full-time role

Updated Nov. 15, 2023 4:10 p.m. ET

Northwestern is giving interim head coach David Braun the full-time job with the Wildcats sitting at 5-5 and just one win away from bowl eligibility, according to ESPN.

Braun was promoted to the interim role after longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in July amid accusations that he knew of alleged hazing within the Northwestern football program. Fitzgerald is suing the school for wrongful termination.

Shockingly, Northwestern has seen a four-win improvement over a 1-11 season in 2022, when the Wildcats' only victory was a Week 0 win in Ireland over Nebraska. Northwestern also only won three games in 2021. This season, Northwestern has wins over Big Ten foes Minnesota, Maryland and Wisconsin, and nonconference opponents UTEP and Howard.

Braun is the first Northwestern coach to win five games in his first season since Walter McCornack in 1903, per ESPN. It's a stunning rise for Braun, who was handed his first FBS job in January when Fitzgerald hired him as Northwestern's defensive coordinator.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 NFL playoff odds: Every team's odds to make the postseason

2023-24 NFL playoff odds: Every team's odds to make the postseason

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes