Ohio State vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 6

The No. 5 Ohio State are back in front of the home crowd to face the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday in a Week 5 college football matchup on BTN.

No team has had an answer for Jeremiah Smith this season, and Iowa was no exception last week. The Ohio State receiver caught 11 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns, his second straight game with more than 200 receiving yards.

If anyone is happier than Smith, it's quarterback Julian Sayin. The junior ranks second in the Big Ten and fourth nationally with 1,530 passing yards and has thrown 13 touchdowns.

Maryland won't share that joy, because the Buckeyes are now the Terrapins' problem. Maryland has lost three straight games, averaging just 17.3 points while allowing 45.7 during that stretch.

To stay in this game, the Terrapins' sophomore quarterback can't afford to turn the ball over. And good luck slowing down Smith.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 5 Ohio State vs. Maryland at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 10.

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Maryland @ Ohio State Odds

Spread

Ohio State -34.5 : -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Maryland +34.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Over/Under

Over 56.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 56.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Maryland @ Ohio State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Ohio State has never lost to Maryland, and only one of their meetings has been close. In 2018, the Terrapins had the Buckeyes on the ropes in overtime but failed on a two-point conversion, falling 52-51.

The Buckeyes have averaged 55.1 points across the nine meetings while allowing just 22. When the teams last met in 2023, Ohio State scored 37 points, its lowest total in the series.

That's a combined average of 77.1 points per game. Most have come from Ohio State, but that's still a lot of scoring.

With Ohio State averaging 42.2 points this season and Maryland averaging 30.4, expect another high-scoring matchup that goes over the total of 56.5.

The Pick: Over 56.5

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