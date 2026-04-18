New Stars, Strong Defense Headline Kyle Whittingham's 1st Michigan Spring Game

The Kyle Whittingham era is now in full force at Michigan, as the dust has finally settled after a hectic offseason centered around the abrupt firing of former head coach Sherrone Moore.

In the Wolverines' spring game on Saturday, the team returned familiar faces in quarterback Bryce Underwood and running back Jordan Marshall, along with a talented freshman class and several key portal additions.

Whittingham split the roster into two teams, Maize and Blue. The Blue team edged out the Maize by a low score of 7-6, with the defense on both sides dominating the day.

Michigan's defense showed promising flashes throughout the day. Edges Dominic Nichols and Lugard Edokpayi, as well as defensive lineman Enow Etta, proved their talent under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill. With Hill taking over and transfers like Jonah Lea'ah joining the roster, Michigan could be primed for a breakout year on defense.

In Underwood's second spring game and his first under Whittingham, he finished 3-for-9 and 22 passing yards — an underwhelming mark by the former No. 1-ranked recruit. The sophomore signal-caller notched 2,428 passing yards and 11 touchdowns last season, but his nine interceptions remain a concern.

The win for Underwood is the addition of new offensive coordinator in Jason Beck, who helped elevate Utah's attack last season. With Beck's system and a dangerous one-two punch at running back with freshman Savion Hiter and Marshall, the Wolverines simply need more consistency through the air to become a difficult team to face this fall.

For the younger talent, freshman receiver Salesi Moa showed off his skills with a wild one-handed catch from freshman quarterback Tommy Carr, and freshman defensive lineman Bobby Kanka held the line on a massive fourth-and-one to stop the Blue team.

Elite players at this age for Whittingham could be dangerous, and their Big Ten slate will be the perfect place to showcase it.

Michigan kicks off the 2026 season at home in Ann Arbor on Sept. 5 against Western Michigan.