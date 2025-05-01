College Football Nebraska lands commitment from elite 2027 QB prospect Trae Taylor Updated May. 1, 2025 8:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers continue to score big on the recruiting trail, this time landing a verbal commitment from one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation.

Trae Taylor, a four-star prospect and the No. 7-ranked QB in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports.com, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 186-pound signal-caller is the program's first commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Taylor, who threw for more than 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns during his sophomore season at Carmel Catholic High School (Mundelein, Illinois) last year, committed to Nebraska over Illinois, LSU and Texas A&M.

During his commitment announcement, which was streamed live on 247Sports' YouTube channel, Taylor picked up an Illinois hat, stood up and placed it on his head while saying, "I'm going to stay home and go to Illinois." After a brief pause, he removed the hat, tossed it to the side, and then proceed to grab a Nebraska cap, which he showed off along with a Nebraska shirt underneath his hoodie.

"Coach Rhule and Coach Thomas, they've all been very genuine, and I feel like they can get me better both on and off the field," Taylor said when asked by 247Sports why he chose Nebraska. "I really believe that they can get me to the next level, which is the NFL, where I want to be at."

Nebraska quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas served as Taylor's primary recruiter throughout his recruitment, and he was able to spend time with him and current Huskers starting QB Dylan Raiola during his recent visit to Lincoln.

"I feel like Nebraska is the best place for me," Taylor added following his commitment announcement, "and we've got the best fans in the nation."

Rhule and the Cornhuskers are set to welcome the nation's 20th-ranked recruiting class this season, per 247Sports.com, and are already off to a nice start in the 2026 class with three verbal commitments, highlighted by four-star safety prospect CJ Bronaugh, who is the No. 72-ranked recruit in the class, per 247Sports.com.

Taylor follows Ohio State pledge Brady Edmunds as the second elite-level signal-caller to announce his commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

