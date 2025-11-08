Mike Pereira: USC Trick Play Should Not Have Counted

USC’s trick play against Northwestern worked on the field — but it apparently broke the rules on paper.

The Trojans executed a remarkable fake punt in their 38-17 victory Friday night, sending backup quarterback Sam Huard onto the field wearing the same number as USC’s punter. Huard, sporting No. 80, completed a 10-yard pass to Tanook Hines for a first down, extending the drive that ended with Jayden Maiava’s touchdown run.

The play initially appeared legal because Huard had previously worn No. 7 but was listed as No. 80 on the USC roster for this game. Lincoln Riley’s team made the number switch prior to the game, and on the field, the deception worked perfectly.

However, FOX Sports NFL and college football rules expert Mike Pereira flagged the play as a violation of the rule against "unfair tactics." Pereira explained that "two players wearing the same position may not wear the same number during the game," making Huard’s alignment technically illegal.

"Huard was on the flip card, was listed as wearing No. 80, but as a quarterback. [Sam] Johnson, he’s listed as No. 80, but as a kicker," Pereira said. "At that point, Huard cannot go in and line up as a kicker. Period. At the snap, it becomes a live-ball foul."

Pereira noted that this is an unusual rule that officials rarely see in real time. "The officials are not going to see this, they are not going to recognize this, but the league will address it at some point with USC, and I doubt they will ever do it again," he added.

In the end, the play stands in the record books, but Pereira’s analysis serves as a reminder that even the cleverest trick plays can brush up against the rules in ways that may catch up with a team later.