Mike Leach: College football world shares memories, pays tribute to coach

Mike Leach was an innovative football coach whose pass-happy offenses turned lesser-known programs into consistent winners. He was also a one-of-a-kind personality who wasn't afraid to use humor to dive into topics beyond football.

He was remembered for all of that and more following his death Tuesday from a heart condition at 61.

Leach, whose Air Raid offense helped Mississippi State to an 8-4 season, died following complications from a heart condition.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity," the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. "We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life."

Tributes and memories — and of course, humorous anecdotes — poured in from across the college football world. Here is a sampling:

Buckle up for an offensive show

Respect from his peers, love from his students

Leach's Air Raid offense spread throughout all levels of football, giving "The Pirate" one of the most prolific coaching trees in existence, one that includes USC's Lincoln Riley, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Houston's Dana Holgorsen among others.

Leach also got remembrances from several other college football coaching legends Tuesday, including his former boss at Oklahoma, Bob Stoops.

Dave Emerick, who spent 25 years as Leach's right-hand man and chief of staff before joining Riley at USC last season, also shared some memories of his longtime boss.

Leach's former schools pay tribute

'What's your reaction?'

Leach's interviews were often great television — and often had nothing to do with football.

Mike Leach breaks down which Pac-12 mascot would win in a fight

Wedding advice

Teaching beyond football

‘Wear good shoes’

Always a character

‘Never lose that inner pirate’

