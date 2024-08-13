Michigan's Sherrone Moore looks forward to release of messages in sign-stealing scandal
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said he looks forward to the release of his text messages with Connor Stalions, the former low-level recruiting staffer who resigned amid a sign-stealing scandal.
Moore spoke with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the NCAA alleged in a notice relating to its sign-stealing investigation that he violated rules, according to three people briefed on the correspondence between the governing body and the school.
All three people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the notice was confidential.
Two of the people said Moore has been accused of deleting text message exchanges with Stalions, who coordinated an off-campus, advance-scouting operation.
One of the people said the NCAA has recommended a less serious Level 2 violation for Moore, adding that messages between Moore and Stalions were recovered and that the coach provided them to the NCAA.
Moore said he has and will continue to cooperate with the NCAA in its investigation, declining further comment when asked for more details.
The NCAA had already put Michigan on three years of probation along with a fine and recruiting limits after reaching a negotiated resolution in the case.
The defending national champion Wolverines are ranked No. 9 in the preseason AP poll and open the season Aug. 31 at home against Fresno State.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
