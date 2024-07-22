College Football Ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions starring in upcoming sign-stealing doc Published Jul. 22, 2024 5:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions, who was at the center of the program's 2023 sign-stealing scandal, is set to tell his side of the story in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

Stalions will be featured in a new installment of the platform's "Untold" docuseries titled "Sign Stealer," the company announced Monday. The film is scheduled to be released on Aug. 27, just four days before Michigan begins its quest to try and repeat as national champions.

The documentary will be "told directly by viral villain Connor Stalions, who forever changed college football thanks to his role in the scandal," Netflix shared in a release. It didn't share if any other former or current members of Michigan's program will participate in the documentary, which will be directed by Micah Brown.

Stalions was allegedly the mastermind behind Michigan's sign-stealing scheme. He was accused of buying tickets for games of future Michigan opponents to illegally steal their signs between 2021-23, when Stalions worked as an analyst for the program. Shortly after the allegations came to light in October 2023, Stalions was suspended by the school with pay. He resigned from his position with the program on Nov. 6.

The Big Ten and the NCAA both opened investigations into Michigan after the scandal came to light. Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season by the Big Ten. Harbaugh initially appealed the suspension, but agreed to drop his appeal as the Big Ten also ended its role in the investigation. The NCAA hasn't released its findings from its investigation into the matter.

Michigan went on to win the national championship in January, capping off a 15-0 season with a dominant win over Washington. NCAA president Charlie Baker told reporters in January that he thought Michigan won the national title "fair and square," adding that he thought the Wolverines were "clearly the better team" in the College Football Playoff.

"I said before that part of the reason I thought it was important to talk to the Big Ten and to Michigan about this was it might affect the outcome of games," Baker said of the timing of the NCAA's decision to start the investigation. "I don't believe at the end of the season it did, and I think that's important."

Stalions hasn't spoken publicly on the matter since the allegations came to light. Harbaugh, meanwhile, left Michigan for the NFL in January to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

