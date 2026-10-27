Michigan vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9

The Michigan Wolverines face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big 10 showdown on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan vs. Rutgers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.

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Michigan @ Rutgers Odds

Moneyline

Michigan: -600

Rutgers: +440

Spread

Michigan -14: -112

Rutgers +14: -108

Over/Under

Over 46.5: -112

Under 46.5: -108

Michigan @ Rutgers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

The last time Michigan was 1-3 in Big Ten play in a full season was 2014, finishing 5-7 that season. (They were also 1-3 in conference in the 2020 shortened season.)

The Michigan defense gives up the fewest yards (250.1) in the Big Ten, but the offense averages the second-fewest yards (300.6).

Rutgers gives up the most points per game in the conference (33.3) and Michigan gives up the fewest (15.7).

The Pick: Under 46.5

How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers