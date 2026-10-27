College Football
College Football
Michigan vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 9
Published Oct. 31, 2026 12:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Michigan Wolverines face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big 10 showdown on Saturday in a Week 9 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan vs. Rutgers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 31.
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Moneyline
- Michigan: -600
- Rutgers: +440
Spread
- Michigan -14: -112
- Rutgers +14: -108
Over/Under
- Over 46.5: -112
- Under 46.5: -108
From FOX Sports Research:
- The last time Michigan was 1-3 in Big Ten play in a full season was 2014, finishing 5-7 that season. (They were also 1-3 in conference in the 2020 shortened season.)
- The Michigan defense gives up the fewest yards (250.1) in the Big Ten, but the offense averages the second-fewest yards (300.6).
- Rutgers gives up the most points per game in the conference (33.3) and Michigan gives up the fewest (15.7).
How to Watch Michigan vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
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