Michigan Star, 2-Time All-Big Ten Safety Rod Moore Granted 6th Season by NCAA
Michigan Star, 2-Time All-Big Ten Safety Rod Moore Granted 6th Season by NCAA

Updated Jan. 16, 2026 3:05 p.m. ET

Rod Moore, a two-time All-Big Ten safety and two-time captain at Michigan, has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

The football program announced on social media Thursday night that Moore would return next season.

Moore was limited to three games last season, attempting to come back from a knee injury that kept him off the field in 2024.

He was an All-Big Ten third-team selection in 2023 after intercepting two passes, including one to help seal a win over rival Ohio State. He had a team-high four interceptions in 2022, and was voted All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022. He shared the team's defensive rookie of the year award in 2021.

Moore will play for a third coach next season in Kyle Whittingham's debut year. He previously played for Jim Harbaugh, who left to lead the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, and Sherrone Moore before he was fired last month.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

College Football
Michigan Wolverines
