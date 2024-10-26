College Football Michigan reportedly going back to Davis Warren as starting QB Updated Oct. 26, 2024 11:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The quarterback carousel continues at Michigan , as coach Sherrone Moore will reportedly go back to Davis Warren as his starting QB.

ESPN reported the news on Saturday morning ahead of the Wolverines' game against Michigan State . The report also said that Alex Orji would likely see time as well in a change-of-pace role that would feature his running ability.

Earlier this week, Moore was reluctant to commit to a quarterback. Michigan started the season with former walk-on Warren under center, but he was replaced by after he threw three interceptions in the Wolverines' 28-18 victory over Arkansas State .

Orji was relieved of his QB duties after struggling to produce in the team's games against USC , Minnesota and Washington , generating only 133 total passing yards in those three matchups combined. His 32 passing yards in the team's 27-24 win over the Trojans marked the lowest passing total in a game since October 1987 for the Wolverines.

The junior quarterback was eventually replaced by Jack Tuttle during the 27-17 loss to the Huskies, after he completed just 3 of 7 passes for 15 yards.

In Michigan's most recent loss to Illinois , Tuttle had 208 passing yards, which is the highest total for any Michigan quarterback this season. However, he was unable to log a touchdown, adding one interception and two fumbles.

Moore stressed earlier this week that his biggest priority at quarterback was limiting mistakes.

"Taking care of the ball, that's going to be the No. 1 priority, the biggest thing," Moore said. "You want big plays, you want efficiency, but we have to take care of the football."

Michigan plays host to Michigan State on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET on BTN).

