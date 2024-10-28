College Football
Michigan QB Jack Tuttle retires: 'I need to start prioritizing my health'
College Football

Michigan QB Jack Tuttle retires: 'I need to start prioritizing my health'

Published Oct. 28, 2024 9:20 p.m. ET

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle announced his decision to retire from football Monday. The seventh-year player wrote on social media that he needed to "start prioritizing my health" after dealing with numerous injuries, including the fifth concussion of his career.

Tuttle started one game for the Wolverines this season, a 21-7 loss to Illinois in Week 8. He also came off the bench in a loss to Washington. He finishes his final year having completed 30 of 50 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Tuttle began his college career at Utah in 2018 before moving on to Indiana, where he played from 2019 until 2022. In 15 games for the Hoosiers, he recorded 901 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He transferred to Big Ten rival Michigan in 2023 and won a national championship with the team as a backup to J.J. McCarthy. 

Michigan has started three different quarterbacks this season. Davis Warren, who began the year as the starter, was back in the lineup for the Wolverines' 24-17 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Alex Orji has started three games this season and came in to run for a touchdown against the Spartans.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Michigan Wolverines Highlights | FOX College Football

Tuttle does not plan to leave the team, saying that he wants "to help Team 145 as we prepare for the rest of the season." He also said that he wants to pursue coaching as he turns his attention to his post-playing career. 

