Michigan HC Sherrone Moore on Ohio State's Offense: 'It's Potent ... The Best'

Ahead of the highly anticipated Big Ten showdown between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 18 Michigan on Saturday, Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore spoke candidly about what he expects from the top-ranked Buckeyes.

"It's potent," Moore said about OSU's offense. "It's one of the best in the country. [Ohio State is] obviously the best team in the country. The receivers are elite. Jeremiah [Smith] is elite. Carnell Tate is elite. They got Brandon Innis, he's elite. Tight end Max Klare is a really good player as well. … They've got elite players everywhere on the field. … It's a challenge I know our defense is ready to go take on."

Saturday's rivalry matchup, affectionately known as "The Game," will help paint a better picture of the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes have been atop the AP Top 25 poll for 13 consecutive weeks, and the defending national champions are in line to appear in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis against No. 2 Indiana.

There's still a path for Michigan (8-2) to get to the CFP, too. A win against Ohio State would make both teams 8-1 in Big Ten games, and Michigan, as the head-to-head victor, would hold the tiebreaker between the two.

Ohio State (11-0) is averaging 440.3 yards per game, with averages of 270.1 passing yards and 170.2 rushing yards. What's more, the Buckeyes have amassed 4,843 total yards, and are scoring 37.9 points per game, the 11-best mark in the nation heading into Week 14.

Quarterback Julian Sayin is on the short list of players competing for the Heisman Trophy. He has thrown for 2,832 yards, 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season for a QB rating of 90.3, which ranks only behind USC's Jayden Maiava.

It remains to be seen if Smith and Tate will be active Saturday after neither played last weekend against Rutgers. Smith is one of the NCAA's top receivers, with 69 receptions for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. Tate has 39 catches for 711 yards and seven touchdowns despite missing three games.

Michigan, on the other hand, is averaging 420.4 yards per game. The Wolverines' standout freshman signal-caller Bryce Underwood has led the charge, throwing for 2,166 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Michigan holds a 62-52-6 advantage in the all-time series, but OSU boasts a 6-4 edge in the past 10 meetings. Still, the Wolverines have won the past four matchups, defeating the Buckeyes at home in 2021 and 2023 and on the road in 2022 and 2024.

