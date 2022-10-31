College Football Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expects charges in wake of tunnel attacks 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jim Harbaugh expects additional punishments to be levied in the wake of separate attacks by Michigan State football players on a pair of Michigan defensive backs as the teams moved through the stadium tunnel following a heated rivalry game in Ann Arbor over the weekend.

Speaking at his weekly news conference Monday, Harbaugh told reporters that Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green both suffered injuries during ambushes that were documented by cell phone cameras and broadcast equipment, then widely circulated on social media. He believes criminal charges will be filed once the ongoing university and police investigations are completed.

"There needs to be accountability," Harbaugh said. "There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can’t imagine that this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. It’s clear what transpired. It seems very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape."

The violence began shortly after Michigan’s 29-7 victory over the Spartans to reclaim the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Harbaugh said Green was punched by a Michigan State player as he walked up the stadium tunnel, at which point McBurrows was assaulted for trying to help.

Video footage captured by reporters, bystanders and an ABC camera mounted in the tunnel shows several Michigan State players fighting Green with many others watching a few feet away. At least one Spartans player swung his helmet like a weapon to strike Green. McBurrows was seen being dragged into a side hallway where a handful of players punched and kicked him on the ground.

"An apology will not get the job done in this instance," Harbaugh said. "There should be serious consequences for the many individuals that are culpable. And on behalf of the 2022 Michigan football team — our players, our coaches, our staff, our university — this has been a very traumatic experience for everybody, especially for Ja’Den and Gemon. We will support them. We will support, support, support them and their families in every possible way."

Harbaugh said it's unclear if Green, who is a starting cornerback for the Wolverines, will be available for this week’s game against Rutgers. McBurrows suffered a torn ACL late last season and has not played in 2022.

Green has hired well-known attorney Tom Mars of the Mars Law Firm to represent him in forthcoming litigation. Mars distributed a statement to several media outlets Monday afternoon:

"When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won't suffice," Mars said in the statement. "There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct. Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries, severe consequences in this case will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist. I've got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law."

On Sunday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced the indefinite suspensions of four players for the roles they played in the attacks: Itayvion "Tank" Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young are barred from team activities until the investigations are complete. Tucker’s statement acknowledged the possibility that other players could be suspended or punished as the legal process unfolds.

As with Harbaugh, who dedicated more than half of his 13-minute news conference to questions about the attacks, Tucker faced a barrage of pointed questions during his media availability Monday afternoon. Tucker told reporters he was one of the last people off the field after the game and was largely unaware of what unfolded until late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

"First and foremost, Michigan State football is about integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability," Tucker said Monday while reading from some prepared remarks. "The incidents involving a small group of our players do not represent our culture. Second, I made a decision to suspend players based on video evidence that was provided to me and our athletic director yesterday. The suspensions will allow the players to receive academic support and medical services, but they will not be able to attend any organized team activities, including meetings, practices, weight training or games.

"Our entire team will be cooperating with law enforcement and the Big Ten conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor. These suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed. When we have a full report, I will address further actions if needed."

Tucker, who had not spoken with Harbaugh at the time of his news conference, was pressed about the culture he’s established in East Lansing and what level of responsibility he assumes for the way his players acted at Michigan Stadium. Tucker said the program’s culture was not accurately represented during the postgame melee, and that his decision to suspend the four players reflected his willingness to take accountability for what happened.

"We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors Saturday," Tucker said. "They are unacceptable. It’s also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten conference, including the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry game. And we have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university. We are deeply sorry. We are deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and, of course, all of our student-athletes past and present. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, it would be irresponsible for me to comment further."

Saturday’s skirmish was the second flashpoint in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel in the span of two weeks. There was a jawing match between Michigan and Penn State as the teams returned to their respective locker rooms for halftime on Oct. 15, during which Wolverines’ safety R.J. Moten was allegedly struck in the face by a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Penn State head coach James Franklin lamented the tunnel’s layout in a news conference several days later and suggested the Big Ten should implement a policy that prevents teams from accessing it simultaneously.

Harbaugh brushed aside Franklin’s remarks by telling reporters, "I’ve got bigger fish to fry than to worry about that kind of whining."

Read more:

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter at @Michael_Cohen13.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more