Michigan beats Northwestern 50-6 to become bowl eligible

Kalel Mullings ran for 92 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, leading Michigan to a 50-6 win over Northwestern on Saturday to make the defending national champions eligible for a bowl.

The Wolverines (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) needed the victory to secure a spot in the postseason because they will be heavy underdogs next week against rival and second-ranked Ohio State on the road.

The Wildcats (4-7, 2-6) likely knock themselves out of contention for a bowl by losing for the fourth time in five games.

Michigan's Aamir Hall made a diving interception on the opening drive and Mullings had a 2-yard run on the ensuing possession for his first of three scores. He had two touchdown runs in the third quarter.

Luke Akers made field goals on consecutive drives in the second quarter to cut Northwestern's deficit to 10-6 and the Wolverines scored the next 40 points.

Davis Warren started the scoring barrage with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland with eight seconds left in the first half.

Donovan Edwards and Tavierre Dunlap each had a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter when the Wolverines also had a field goal and safety in their highest-scoring game since they had 52 points twice last season.

Warren had career highs with 26 completions and 35 passing attempts for 195 yards, his second-highest total, with a touchdown and an interception.

Northwestern's Jack Lausch was 10-of-21 for 106 yards and matched a career high with two interceptions.

Tailgate scene

Bryce Underwood, who flipped his commitment to Michigan after pledging to play at LSU, posed for a photo with sign-stealer Connor Stalions before going on the field during pregame warmups.

The top-rated quarterback played at Belleville High School, where Stalions was a volunteer coach for the team during the playoffs. Earlier this fall, Stalions was a volunteer defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford High School.

The takeaway

Northwestern: David Braun inherited Pat Fitzgerald's program in July 2023, when he was fired due to a hazing scandal, and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. The Wildcats have been a disappointment after closing last year with four straight wins, including at the Las Vegas Bowl, to earn an 8-5 record.

Michigan: It was a good week for college football's winningest program. Sherrone Moore landed Underwood, a desperately needed quarterback, and led the team to a win to earn a bowl bid after postseason play was put in doubt by losing four of the previous five games.

Up next

Northwestern: Plays Illinois (8-3, 5-3) on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

Michigan: The Buckeyes (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 2) host The Game on Saturday and are expected to easily break a three-game losing streak against the three-time defending Big Ten champions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

