College Football Michigan AD 'working on' new contract for Jim Harbaugh Updated Jan. 14, 2024 12:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines continue to celebrate their national championship win over Washington, the coach's future remains a major question.

Harbaugh, of course, is receiving serious interest from NFL teams about their respective head-coaching vacancies following his ninth year at Michigan.

Meanwhile, the powers that be in Ann Arbor are doing whatever they can to keep their head coach and star alumnus.

"I am working on getting this man [Harbaugh] a new contract; I promise you," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said at the school's on-campus celebration Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the third consecutive year that Harbaugh has been in the mix to return to the NFL. He last coached in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, highlighted by an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII, three conference title appearances and a 44-19-1 record.

Michigan had its championship parade earlier Saturday, which featured an array of happy faces.

The Wolverines went 15-0 (10-0 in Big Ten play) this season, beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten for a third consecutive year. They then edged Alabama in overtime of a thrilling CFP semifinal before dispatching Washington, 34-13, in the title game.

Michigan is a combined 89-25 under Harbaugh.

Read more:

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Big Ten Michigan Wolverines

share