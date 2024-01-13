College Football
Michigan AD 'working on' new contract for Jim Harbaugh
Michigan AD 'working on' new contract for Jim Harbaugh

Updated Jan. 14, 2024 12:04 a.m. ET

While Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines continue to celebrate their national championship win over Washington, the coach's future remains a major question. 

Harbaugh, of course, is receiving serious interest from NFL teams about their respective head-coaching vacancies following his ninth year at Michigan.

Meanwhile, the powers that be in Ann Arbor are doing whatever they can to keep their head coach and star alumnus.

"I am working on getting this man [Harbaugh] a new contract; I promise you," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said at the school's on-campus celebration Saturday night.

This is the third consecutive year that Harbaugh has been in the mix to return to the NFL. He last coached in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, highlighted by an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII, three conference title appearances and a 44-19-1 record.

Michigan had its championship parade earlier Saturday, which featured an array of happy faces. 

The Wolverines went 15-0 (10-0 in Big Ten play) this season, beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten for a third consecutive year. They then edged Alabama in overtime of a thrilling CFP semifinal before dispatching Washington, 34-13, in the title game.

Michigan is a combined 89-25 under Harbaugh.

