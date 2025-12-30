4 Takeaways From Miami's Cotton Bowl Win Over Ohio State in CFP Quarterfinals

It’s official: Ohio State will not defend its college football national title.

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes’ stingy defense and tough running game upset the No. 2 Buckeyes, 24-14, in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The Hurricanes were physical from the jump, while the Buckeyes looked over-matched. Miami rolled out to a 14-0 lead by halftime and, while the Buckeyes mounted a comeback in the second half, they ultimately ran out of time. They were forced to punt on a critical fourth-quarter drive, which was slowed by the first accepted penalty of the entire game.

As is always the case, Miami’s sideline was filled with famous alums, from Michael Irvin to Ray Lewis to Jimmy Johnson. Irvin, who has been a fixture at games all season, was seen hugging as many people as he could while the final seconds of the game ticked off.

This was Miami’s first CFP appearance and one that the program nearly missed had it not been for the selection committee rewarding its resume over Notre Dame’s.

Here are my takeaways from the Miami's Cotton Bowl quarterfinal win over Ohio State:

1. Miami’s defense deserves more respect

ARLINGTON, TX: Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) tackles Ohio State running back Stanley Jackson Jr. (26) in the first quarter as the Miami Hurricanes faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, 2025, at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So much has been said about Ohio State’s No. 1-ranked defense, littered with future NFL talent and coached by Matt Patricia. But perhaps not enough credit has gone to Miami’s unit, led by defensive end Rueben Bain Jr., who had one sack, one tackle for loss and constantly affected the game.

Miami’s defensive line was more physical and outplayed Ohio State’s offensive line. It got consistent pressure on Julian Sayin — sacking the quarterback five times — stymied the run game and limited the Buckeyes to 45 total rushing yards. It may have been déjà vu for head coach Ryan Day’s offense, given a similar thing happened in Ohio State's last game against Indiana in the Big Ten championship matchup. The Hoosiers sacked Sayin five times, only allowed 58 rushing yards and held them to 10 points.

Miami also limited Ohio State to 3-of-10 on third down and had two interceptions.

2. Rough night for Ohio State

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) intercepts the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) gives chase during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. (Getty Images)

The game did not start or finish how Ohio State had hoped.

After a big takeaway in the first quarter — when Buckeyes linebacker Payton Pierce forced running back Mark Fletcher Jr. to fumble in the red zone – it was all Miami. The Hurricanes controlled the tempo, and after punting and fumbling on their first and second possessions, respectively, they went on an eight-minute touchdown drive that changed the tone of the half. Fletcher ran the ball four times for 27 yards and capped the series with a 9-yard catch and run for a touchdown to give Miami an early 7-0 lead.

One of the worst parts of the game for Ohio State came just moments later when Sayin was intercepted by Miami defensive back Keionte Scott, who returned it for a 72-yard touchdown. Scott read the play perfectly and picked off Sayin’s screen pass to give his team a 14-0 edge. The moment flipped the game on its head.

Ohio State had a chance to get points on the board just before halftime, but kicker Jayden Fielding missed a 49-yard field goal attempt. This was the first time the Buckeyes were held scoreless in the first half since the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Clemson.

Things began to click for the Buckeyes in the second half; the offensive line started blocking better and Sayin was getting the ball out faster. But in the end, the reigning champs ran out of time.

3. Jeremiah Smith locked in against hometown team

ARLINGTON, TEXAS : Jeremiah Smith #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts a catch in front of OJ Frederique Jr. #29 of the Miami Hurricanes in the second quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2025. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Even in the loss, Jeremiah Smith was the best player on the field. The true sophomore receiver had seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, which was statistically his best game of the year. There’s no question he wanted this win badly, given that he grew up in Miami and was heavily recruited by the Hurricanes. He actually said earlier this week that if the program had a better track record when he was looking at colleges, he probably would have ended up there instead of Ohio State.

Often double-teamed, Smith still found ways to get open. In the first half, he caught a 59-yard bomb from Sayin that was the Buckeyes’ first explosive play of the game. In the fourth quarter, with Ohio State trailing by 10, he beat three guys to catch a 12-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-2 that put his team within three points.

In that moment, it felt like the Buckeyes were going to come back and win, given there was 13:28 left on the clock. But a holding penalty plagued the next possession, and Ohio State was forced to punt. By the time the Buckeyes got the ball again, it was too late.

4. Is it worth getting a CFP first-round bye?

ARLINGTON, TEXAS: Marquise Lightfoot #12 of the Miami Hurricanes sacks Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter during the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2025. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

A question that could come up ahead of the 2026 season: Is it worth it to get a first-round bye in the CFP? Last season, the first year of the 12-team playoff, all four teams that earned first-round byes lost in the quarterfinals.

As of Wednesday night, Ohio State has extended that streak. It’s worth mentioning the Buckeyes had 25 days off between the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 6 and the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31, while Miami played in the first round against No. 7 Texas A&M on Dec. 20.

Depending on what happens with the three remaining quarterfinals on New Year’s Day, this could be a conversation heading into next season.

4 ½: What’s next?

Miami will play the winner of the Sugar Bowl — either No. 3 Georgia or No. 6 Ole Miss — in the CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

