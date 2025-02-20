College Football
Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck reportedly has two cars stolen overnight
Published Feb. 20, 2025 12:57 p.m. ET

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck had both of his cars — a Mercedes-Benz and Lamborghini — stolen overnight, according to a report on Thursday.

Beck's girlfriend, Miami women's college basketball guard Hanna Cavinder, also had her SUV stolen, but the vehicle was found by authorities, who are still looking for both of Beck's cars.

Beck, 22, transferred to Miami after spending the previous four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, corralling a reported $4 million NIL deal with the Hurricanes.

Over his two seasons as Georgia's starting quarterback (2023-24), Beck averaged 3,713 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 156.2 passer rating per season, while completing 68.4% of his passes. Last season, he led the SEC with 12 interceptions and had his season end in the SEC Championship, suffering an elbow injury on the final play of the first half. The Bulldogs went a combined 24-3 in games that Beck started over the past two seasons.

Beck takes over a Miami program that went 10-3 last season and replaces outgoing 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist and the potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cam Ward, at quarterback.

Meanwhile, Cavinder, a senior, is in her second year at Miami, averaging 6.7 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. She was previously a two-time All-Mountain West player with the Fresno State Bulldogs.

College Football
Carson Beck
