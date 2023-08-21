College Football
Luke Altmyer named starting quarterback at Illinois for opener against Toledo
College Football

Luke Altmyer named starting quarterback at Illinois for opener against Toledo

Updated Aug. 21, 2023 3:15 p.m. ET

Luke Altmyer will be the starting quarterback for Illinois when it opens the season at home against Toledo on Sept. 2, coach Bret Bielema announced Monday.

Altmyer transferred to Illinois in January after two seasons at Mississippi, where he started one game and appeared in three others last season. He beat out Ball State graduate transfer John Paddock and Donovan Leary for the Illini job.

Altmyer appeared in nine games in two seasons at Mississippi, and 247Sports ranked him as the No. 10 transfer quarterback entering 2023. He was a consensus four-star recruit in 2021 out of Starkville, Mississippi.

The Illini are picked fourth in the Big Ten West in the preseason media poll. Last season they were 8-5 and tied for second in the West at 5-4 — their most overall and conference wins since 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jimmy Garoppolo’s health, Aidan O’Connell’s upside has Raiders’ QB room looking up

Jimmy Garoppolo’s health, Aidan O’Connell’s upside has Raiders’ QB room looking up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes