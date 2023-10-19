College Football Lions WR, USC alum Amon-Ra St. Brown sports Notre Dame attire after loss Published Oct. 19, 2023 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Notre Dame pummeled USC in South Bend in Week 7 of the 2023 college football season, and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught the brunt of the Trojans' loss.

St. Brown, a USC alum, lost an "agreement" to teammate and Notre Dame alum Julian Okwara that forced the Lions wideout to dress up as the Fighting Irish mascot to his Thursday media availability.

St. Brown is the lone member of the Lions who attended USC, whereas Okwara is one of four players on the team who attended Notre Dame along with long snapper Scott Daly, defensive lineman Romeo Okwara and tight end Brock Wright. Ironically, St. Brown's brother, Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, also played at Notre Dame.

The 48-20 loss dropped USC (6-1) eight spots to No. 18 in the AP poll and raised Notre Dame (6-2) six spots to No. 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit selected St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft after the receiver put together a reputable three-year career at USC. Across his three seasons at the university (2018-2020, the last year being just a six-game regular season in the Pac-12 after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season), St. Brown averaged 59.3 receptions for 756.7 yards and 5.3 touchdowns per season.

St. Brown has totaled 38 receptions for 455 yards and three touchdowns across Detroit's first six games this season. The Lions are 5-1 and hold a 2.5-game lead on Green Bay — which they beat in Week 5 — for first place in the NFC North.

Fortunately for St. Brown, he's not the only one who has to dress up as a leprechaun. FOX Sports' Matt Leinart lost a bet to Brady Quinn on last week's "Big Noon Kickoff" that USC would beat Notre Dame (Leinart is a USC alum, and Quinn is a Notre Dame alum), and now he has to dress up in green and gold for next week's edition of the show.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Amon-Ra St. Brown Notre Dame Fighting Irish USC Trojans

share