Larry Pickett Jr.'s Heroic Act of Courage: 'Anyone Else Would've Done Same Thing'
There's lending a helping hand. Then, there's what Army safety Larry Pickett Jr. and his father did.
Earlier this month, a video spread of Pickett and his father noticing a power line down on a car, with a man inside the vehicle and the car beginning to catch fire underneath. The two went over to the car and helped pull the individual out and away. Minutes later, the car was in flames.
During Week 3's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff," Tom Rinaldi shed light on the story.
"I know that if it was anyone else that they would've done the same thing," Pickett said about the situation. "That's just who the Army is. It's way bigger than just myself.
"Just being here at West Point, being a part of the brotherhood. West Point instills in us values like selfless service and the willingness to serve, and helping other people. That's just the type of people that West Point molds."
As for his collegiate career, Pickett, a sophomore, didn't appear in a game in 2024 but has appeared in each of Army's first two games this season. After losing at home to Tarleton State in Week 1, Army bounced back with a memorable 24-21 win on the road against Kansas State in Week 2.
But a greater victory had already been earned for Pickett.
"To save someone's life, what are you going to do in your life that's more significant than that?" Army coach Jeff Monken said of Pickett. "I hope he has a great season and a great career, but saving someone else's life, I'm not sure what he'll do to top that."
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
College Football Week 3 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in Oregon-Northwestern
Dante Moore Is the Maestro of Oregon's Offense — and Its Bold New Identity
Will Stein: The Secret Genius Behind Oregon’s Scorching Offense
-
Hype Check: Who's Rising, Who's Falling Two Weeks into the College Football Season
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Study Guide: Week 3 Edition
Ireland To Continue Hosting Annual College Football Game Through 2037
-
College Football Week 3 Preview: Five Best Games to Watch this Weekend
College Football Week 3 Betting Report: Books Seeing 2-Way Action on UGA-Tenn
Oregon vs. Northwestern: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction
-
College Football Week 3 Picks, Preview: What To Expect in Oregon-Northwestern
Dante Moore Is the Maestro of Oregon's Offense — and Its Bold New Identity
Will Stein: The Secret Genius Behind Oregon’s Scorching Offense
-
Hype Check: Who's Rising, Who's Falling Two Weeks into the College Football Season
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Study Guide: Week 3 Edition
Ireland To Continue Hosting Annual College Football Game Through 2037
-
College Football Week 3 Preview: Five Best Games to Watch this Weekend
College Football Week 3 Betting Report: Books Seeing 2-Way Action on UGA-Tenn
Oregon vs. Northwestern: How to watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Prediction